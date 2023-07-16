Swee Choon dim sum has Jay Chou-lookalike staff, netizens debate on resemblance

Mandopop superstar Jay Chou has quite a few doppelgängers — like a Hebei crepe hawker who bears an uncanny resemblance to the singer, to a Physical: 100 contestant who’s like a ripped version of Jay. The latest lookalike was found… right here in Singapore.

Imagine Jay handing you egg tarts

Photo: Instagram/@jaychou

An anonymous netizen posted on Facebook group Singapore Incidents a photo of a staff member at Swee Choon Dim Sum in Jalan Besar with the caption: “Jay Chou changed to sell dim sum.”

Netizens debate over resemblance

Photo: Facebook/ Singapore Incidents

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the comment section blew up with netizens debating whether the man really looks like Jay Chou. “That one is Cay Jhou lah,” said commenter Jimmy Mah, while one Nicholas Ong opined why ‘Jay Chou’ was working in a dim sum restaurant: “No choice. Economy bad.”

Man surprised to find out people are saying he looks like Jay Chou

A reporter from Shin Min Daily tracked down the Swee Choon employee, a 32-year-old named Bian Hong Lin (transliterated from Chinese) who is originally from China and moved here 13 years ago.

He has been working at Swee Choon for four years packing dim sum for takeaway. He told the Shin Min reporter that he had no idea he was trending online for looking like Jay Chou, but added that his wife and friends had mentioned the resemblance to him and he was “quite happy” with the comparison. “Maybe it’s because we have similar hairstyles,” he said. “But Jay Chou is a big star, so he is surely better-looking. I’m just an ordinary person.”

Hong Lin’s colleagues at Swee Choon told Shin Min they think he looks like Louis Koo too, because of his tanned complexion. Your thoughts?

Swee Choon Dim Sum is at 183 Jln Besar, S208882. Open daily except Tues, 7am-4am. www.sweechoon.com.