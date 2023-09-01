Taiwanese actress Bea Hayden starting to look like her mother-in-law, producer Tiffany Chen

You have heard of “couple face”, which is how a couple starts resembling each other the longer they are together. But what about “mother-in-law face”?

According to Hong Kong netizens, that’s what Taiwanese actress Bea Hayden, 39, has.

Bea married Hong Kong actor Jacky Heung, 39, in 2019, and they are often mentioned in the same breath as Jacky’s famous parents, showbiz bigwig producers Charles Heung, 74, and producer Tiffany Chen, 64.

Taitai faces?

While Bea cut down considerably on her showbiz engagements since becoming a mother — she and Jacky have two kids together —she has been making a gradual return to the spotlight recently.

However, the first thing that caught the eye of netizens was how she really resembles her mother-in-law now.

“She’s starting to look more like Tiffany after marrying Jacky. She looks more elegant and rich now, even without make-up, you’ll know that she’s a taitai,” one netizen wrote, softening their mother-in-law comparison with a drop of praise.

We see the resemblance.

Other netizens also agreed with the comparison, especially after seeing this collage of a younger Tiffany alongside Bea.

“It seems like she’s the biological child of Tiffany!” one netizen exclaimed, while another joked that it’s natural that Bea would resemble Tiffany. After all, some men are known to marry women who look like their mums.

Photos: Tiffany Chen/Weibo, Sinchew Daily, Jacky Heung/Weibo