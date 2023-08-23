Taiwanese boyband Energy to make comeback after disbanding 14 years ago
The day all Energy fans have been waiting for...
In April this year, noughties Taiwanese boyband Energy surprised everyone with a performance of their 2002 hit song ‘Let Go' at Mayday's concert at the Kaohsiung National Stadium.
Seeing the members come together again obviously got fans asking for more, and it looks like that's what they're going to get.
According to reports, the group's five original members, Chang Shuwei, 42, Kunda Hsieh, 41, Edy Hsiao, 40, Milk Yeh, 43, and Toro Kuo, 41, have signed a contract with B'in Music and are going to make a comeback.
The band debuted in 2002. Toro and Milk left the band in 2003 and 2005 respectively, before new member Xiao Gang joined in mid-2007. Energy ultimately disbanded in 2009.
The group's leader Milk also hinted at the comeback on his Facebook in June.
Sharing individual pics of the members, Milk posed the question: "[I] want to ask: if these five people want to start a new "Older Brother" group — two of them are already fathers —will people still support?"
He also added the hashtag "Hello everyone we're Energy".
Their fans have since left comments saying that they'll "definitely support" the group.
But before that, let's take a trip down memory lane with these essential hits from Energy.
1. 'Let Go'（'放手'）
When we think of Energy, this is probably the first song that comes to mind.
There's a reason they chose to sing this song, which was from their first album Come On, during their reunion at the Mayday concert, right?
2. 'Love Me for Another Day'（'多爱我一天'）
The theme song of 2003 Taiwanese drama My Secret Garden is undoubtedly one of the most memorable ballads from the group.
While Energy is better known for their high-octane dance numbers, this song from the group's second album Invincible definitely managed to tug at the heartstrings of many fans.
The song is also said to be the band's most well-received single.
3. 'Someday'（'某年某月某一天'）
If you need a song to cry yourself to sleep to, this ballad from the group's third album E3 is it.
For some reason, there's just something weirdly heart-wrenching about five guys coming together to sing a sad love song, no?
View Milk's full post on Facebook below:
