Taiwanese boyband Energy to make comeback after disbanding 14 years ago

In April this year, noughties Taiwanese boyband Energy surprised everyone with a performance of their 2002 hit song ‘Let Go' at Mayday's concert at the Kaohsiung National Stadium.

Seeing the members come together again obviously got fans asking for more, and it looks like that's what they're going to get.

According to reports, the group's five original members, Chang Shuwei, 42, Kunda Hsieh, 41, Edy Hsiao, 40, Milk Yeh, 43, and Toro Kuo, 41, have signed a contract with B'in Music and are going to make a comeback.

The band debuted in 2002. Toro and Milk left the band in 2003 and 2005 respectively, before new member Xiao Gang joined in mid-2007. Energy ultimately disbanded in 2009.

The group's leader Milk also hinted at the comeback on his Facebook in June.

Sharing individual pics of the members, Milk posed the question: "[I] want to ask: if these five people want to start a new "Older Brother" group — two of them are already fathers —will people still support?"

He also added the hashtag "Hello everyone we're Energy".

Their fans have since left comments saying that they'll "definitely support" the group.

But before that, let's take a trip down memory lane with these essential hits from Energy.