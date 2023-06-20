Taiwanese comedian Nono denies sexually assaulting ex model, says he has 'no impression' of the matter

Taiwanese comedian Nono, 52, has denied any sexual assault after a female netizen accused a “famous comedian” of violating her 10 years ago.

Though the netizen did not identify him in her post, she claimed his “wife is a very good Taiwanese singer, and his fried chicken cutlet business is very successful".

This led many to believe that the perpetrator is Nono, who is married to singer Angel Chu, 37. He owns fried snack shop Tiger Boss and was also the founder of popular Taiwanese fried chicken cutlet chain Monga. He left the business in 2020.

The allegations came after Taiwanese host Mickey Huang, actor Chris Wang and presenter Jeffrey Hsu admitted to a string of sexual harassment allegations riding on the current #MeToo wave that is sweeping across Taiwan.

Nono with his wife, singer Angel Chu.

Recounting the incident online yesterday (Jun 19), the netizen, a former model, said she met the comedian when he made a guest appearance on a variety show, of which she was also a part.

As soon as the comedian arrived, he asked her for her mobile phone number. As she was a rookie at the time, she didn’t dare refuse him.

After the shoot, he offered to send her home as it was late. “I turned him down at first, but he insisted so I agreed,” she wrote.

During the ride, he suggested grabbing a bite and later stopped the car by the road and forced her into the back seat.

“He forcibly kissed me, rubbed my breasts, and even reached under my skirt and tried to pull down my underwear,” she recalled, adding that he eventually gave up after she resisted his advances.

She said the star did not apologise to her and even tried to comfort her, saying she “would get accustomed to it”.

Terrified, the netizen related the incident to a staff member, who urged her disclose it to the media.

She later chose to keep mum about the matter as she did not have any evidence to support her allegations. She also did not want to be accused of making up the allegations to get famous.

After seeing Taiwan’s #MeToo movement gain traction in recent weeks, the netizen, who has since quit showbiz, said she decided to come forward to share her experience.

"No" to allegations

Following her revelation, Nono issued a statement through his manager, saying: "I have no impression of this person or matter! I will admit my mistakes if I have done wrong, but how do I respond to things I have no impression of.”

The netizen has since reiterated her allegations, saying: “Everything I said is true. If there are false accusations, I am willing to accept legal sanctions. The person is welcome to sue me."

Photos: Nono/Facebook, Tiger Boss/Facebook