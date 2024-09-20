Taiwanese media calls Glenn Yong 'Singapore's Greg Hsu'; he says he's not worthy of the comparison

Taiwanese media love local actor Glenn Yong and it was super evident when the 27-year-old was in Taiwan to promote his movie I'm Not Stupid 3.

Earlier this week, the stars of the movie — former Mediacorp actors Terence Cao and Collin Chee as well as Glenn — along with director Jack Neo were in Taipei for the movie's premiere.

The Taiwanese press quickly christened Glenn as 'Singapore's Greg Hsu'. Greg, the 33-year-old star of hit movie Marry My Dead Body, is one of Taiwan's most popular heartthrobs.

When asked about nickname, the usually-confident Glenn said he's unworthy of the comparison, before sharing that he watched Greg in the drama Someday or One Day, and found him both good-looking and talented.

Glenn's mum, on the other hand, is a huge fan of Greg and was elated when she heard that that was the Taiwanese media are calling her son.

During the premiere, Glenn shared that he almost did not make the cast of I'm Not Stupid 3.

Jack had offered Glenn the chance to be in his movie but did not tell him what movie it was. Glenn was intending to turn it down, until he found it was I'm Not Stupid 3.

"I watched I'm Not Stupid 2 18 years ago and that was the first time I cried in the cinema. That movie inspired me a lot, so I had to be part of I'm Not Stupid 3," he gushed.

Jack later shared that had Glenn really declined the role, he would have asked Jackson Wang to play the character instead.

Wait... Jackson Wang was second choice?