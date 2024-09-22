Taiwanese model Janet Chia receives death threat after being appointed Taipei 101 chairperson

Taiwanese model and businesswoman Janet Chia saw her career reach new heights when she was appointed chairman of Taiwan's iconic skyscraper, Taipei 101, earlier this month.

However just days after assuming her new role, the 50-year-old received a death threat via email.

"How is Janet Chia qualified to be the chairman of Taipei 101?” read the email. "I am ready to remove this public menace and uphold justice; I am prepared to kill Janet Chia.”

Janet confirmed the death threat on Facebook on Tuesday (Sep 17), saying she received the email on September 13 at 5pm.

“The perpetrator threatened my life in every sentence. We immediately reported it to the police and responded calmly and discreetly,” she wrote.

According to reports, the email was sent using a Gmail account to Taipei 101’s customer service mailbox.

The police do not rule out the possibility that it could be the work of foreign forces or a prank by the public.

The question on many people's minds is how is she qualified to be chairperson?

Since taking office, some people have questioned Janet's academic qualifications, saying she is merely a "pretty face".

While she has accepted these criticisms, she stressed that she will not stand for being intimidated.

"I will show no tolerance for lawbreakers. I believe Taiwan is a country ruled by law, and the long arm of justice will eventually bring the culprit to justice."

Besides being a model and host, Janet, who holds a degree in Communications from UK's Coventry University, also runs a bridal gown business and founded her own charity organisation in 2022.

According to media reports, her “outstanding and diverse professional background in fashion, marketing and business management” made her a strong candidate for the position.

She's ready to prove naysayers wrong. Photos: Janet Chia/Facebook