Takeshi Kaneshiro hates to work on films with animals after he saw a bird get tortured to death on set of Hong Kong movie

Reclusive Japanese-Taiwanese actor Takeshi Kaneshiro, 49, doesn’t have social media and rarely grants interviews.

However, he recently spoke up about ending animal abuse, a cause he is very passionate about. And we thought he couldn’t get more attractive.

Takeshi revealed that he “hates seeing animals on set” because of an awful experience on a Hong Kong movie.

The scene required a bird, which the production team first kept locked up in a cage. Takeshi said the bird was lively and active when he first saw it. However, when he went to check on the bird again after some time, he realised its condition had fast deteriorated.

Takeshi, who is a bird lover and has kept birds as pets before, knows when a bird is dying.

He wanted to send the bird to the vet but when he informed the production team of his plan, he was told: “It’s okay, we still have five other birds.”

The bird eventually died in Takeshi's palms and he buried it after filming.

“I hate seeing animals on set, because of the cruel treatment they get from everyone,” said Takeshi.

The actor has had enough of animal abuse on set

Takeshi said animals tend to be treated like props on set, and the filming process supersedes the importance of an animal’s wellbeing.

He revealed that when rabbits are used for filming, their feet would be taped to the surface of tables, or whatever platform they’re on. If the scene is no good, the production crew would simply re-apply the tape on the rabbits.

“I really don't want to take on such jobs anymore!” the actor declared.

Photos: PBE Media