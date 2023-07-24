Taobao vendor uses pic of Jackson Wang with 987FM’s Germaine Tan and Avery Aloysius Yeo; blurs the DJs out

Next time you want to take a photo with a superstar, please be aware that you might end up finding it on shopping sites.

Don't believe? Just ask 987FM DJs Germaine Tan, 27, and Avery Aloysius Yeo, 28, who found themselves, um, 'featured' on a Taobao listing, all thanks to a picture they took with Jackson Wang, 27, last August.

The most hilarious bit? Germaine and Avery were blurred out like they were background scenery that would distract one from the vision that is Jackson Wang.

When 8days.sg reached out to Germaine, she shared that the screenshots of their Taobao 'appearance' were sent to her by YES933 jock Zhu Ze Liang, "who is clearly an avid user of Taobao".

"Honestly I was pretty confused," said Germaine. "I can’t really read Mandarin that well, and I didn’t know what they were selling on the listing. Initially I thought they were selling like a photo card of Jackson or something."

What the Taobao vendor was actually selling was the muscle tank Jackson was wearing in the photo.

Germaine and Avery were a blur... when they saw this photo

Germaine found that out with the help of the followers on the 987FM Instagram page.

"In direct translation: Jackson Wang design tank top for men, show muscles, black coloured sleeveless T-shirt for body building. Now I wonder what Ze Liang was searching for in the first place…," Germaine quipped.

So does she intend to buy a muscle tank for herself just for the LOLs or even as a memento?

"I think I am good (laughs). But maybe Avery might want one to show off his muscles," she chuckled.



We also couldn't help but ask: What does it feel like being blurred out?



"Like we are commoners next to Jackson as we should be okay!” laughed Germaine.

Photos: 987FM/Instagram