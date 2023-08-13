Thousands of parents have bought these books for their kids to learn about emotions, friendship, and self-discovery

Picture this: It’s bedtime storytime with the kids. You’re snuggled up with your young bookworms, wrapped in a cosy blanket, as you embark on a magical learning journey, one page at a time. But it's not just any book you're reading.

Parents these days are buying what you might call little life guides, books that gently guide kids through big feelings, difficult emotions and situations, and even mindfulness — in kid-friendly ways, of course.

Parents and caregivers who would like to support the emotional and social development of their children will find these Amazon bestsellers a great help, like the thousands of shoppers before them who have left glowing reviews on these titles.

Whether it's addressing specific emotional challenges, promoting positive friendships, or fostering self-awareness, these literary gems offer age-appropriate content and engaging storytelling that will captivate and resonate with young readers.

Friendship and Social Skills

Friendship and social skills are the bedrock of children's emotional and social development, and these titles emphasise the significance of nurturing constructive relationships, practising empathy, and honing effective communication.

A Girl's Guide to Best Friends and Mean Girls ($17.49)

Tweens will gain tools to navigate friendship challenges, while understanding the importance of loyalty and empathy — an essential read for those forging peer connections.

The Invisible Boy ($21.20)

It pays to be kind, and it pays for kids to learn that from a young age. This heartwarming narrative accentuates inclusivity, kindness, embraces diversity, and cultivates empathy and acceptance among children.

How to Be a Friend: A Guide to Making Friends and Keeping Them ($19.34)

Offers practical guidance and relatable stories to help children foster and nurture friendships. Perfect for youngsters navigating new social spheres, this book lays the foundation for positive interactions.

Do Unto Otters: A Book About Manners ($15.14)

Presents concepts of respect, courtesy, and good manners in a delightful and amusing manner, cultivating a positive approach to social exchanges.

Emotions and Self-Awareness

Emotional intelligence is a crucial aspect of a child's overall well-being, and we all know that navigating emotions can be a wild ride. But fret not — these books encourage children to navigate and comprehend their feelings, while fostering open conversations about self-expression.

Ravi's Roar ($20.55)

A book that delves into anger management, empowering kids to constructively express their emotions and equipping them with coping strategies.

Sometimes I Am Angry ($11.36)

Validates children's feelings, underscoring that experiencing anger is normal and providing a safe haven for emotional exploration.

The Color Monster: A Pop-Up Book of Feelings ($28.82)

Vibrant pop-ups help children identify and label their emotions, nurturing emotional literacy and facilitating candid discussions about feelings. Ideal for parents who want to guide their children in expressing and understanding their emotions.

In My Heart: A Book of Feelings ($21.64)

Celebrates a spectrum of emotions, encouraging children to embrace and convey their feelings, fostering emotional intelligence and expression.

Body Image, Consent, and Respect

Engage in heartfelt conversations with your kids about self-love, acceptance, and the significance of treating others with respect — crucial concepts for children to grasp.

Let's Talk About Body Boundaries, Consent and Respect ($15.31)

This bestseller uses clear language and illustrations to facilitate candid dialogues about personal boundaries, how they should be expected to be treated by others, helping to nurture a culture of respect and safety.

I Like Myself! ($27)

Through whimsical illustrations and stories, this helps instil self-love and self-acceptance in children, fostering an appreciation for their uniqueness and individuality.

The Dot ($21.18)

Inspires self-confidence by emboldening kids to believe in their creativity and capabilities. Ideal for parents eager to help their child discover their creative potential.

Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melon ($20)

Extols differences and inner strength, motivating children to embrace their authentic selves and treat others with kindness and respect.

Mindfulness and Coping with Feelings

In today’s fast-paced world, mindfulness and coping skills are essential tools for children to manage stress and anxiety. Offering insights and techniques, these paperbacks are recommended for parents and caregivers aiming to support children’s emotional and social maturation.

Sitting Still Like a Frog: Mindfulness Exercises for Kids ($21.13)

Parents will find in the book practical exercises to help kids focus better, relax better and alleviate emotions like anger and anxiety, guiding them through challenges with resilience.

Master of Mindfulness: How to Be Your Own Superhero in Times of Stress ($14.48)

This title imparts invaluable mindfulness techniques for stress management in a kid-friendly way, cultivating a positive mindset, and fostering emotional resilience and empowerment.

A Handful of Quiet: Happiness in Four Pebbles ($20.56)

Introduces meditation for kids as a means to discover inner tranquillity and joy, nurturing mindfulness and emotional well-being.

Glad Monster, Sad Monster ($24)

Through a playful and engaging approach, this book encourages children to identify and express emotions through imaginative play, explore their emotions and coping skills.