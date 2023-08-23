Thrifty or stingy? Aaron Kwok staying at in-laws’ house instead of hotel when visiting wife's hometown sparks discussion

Since wrapping his Macau concert at the end July, Aaron Kwok, 57, has been spending quality time vacationing with his wife Chinese model Moka Fang, 36, and their two daughters, Chantelle, five, and Charlotte, four.

He recently accompanied Moka back to her hometown of Wuhu in Anhui province to visit her family.

The couple were photographed enjoying a meal with Moka’s parents and later returning home together.

According to the paparazzi, instead of staying in a hotel in the city, the couple chose to live in a small remote apartment far from the airport. The apartment reportedly belongs to Moka. Her parents also live there.

Nothing wrong with that, but the paparazzi seemed to find it unbecoming of a Heavenly King and criticised him for being stingy.

“He must have saved thousands of yuan. So financially savvy. Moka, you're lucky to be married to him!" they mocked.

Moka and Aaron spending time with family

After snaps of the couple went viral, netizens came to Aaron’s defence, saying: "Why would anyone choose to stay in a hotel when they have a house to live in? Stars may have money, but they are not fools."

In 2021, Aaron was also chided for flying Moka and his daughters in economy class when they visited him in Shanghai.

However, fans pointed out that it was difficult to get tickets during the summer holidays and praised Moka for being down-to-earth.

Photos: Aaron Kwok/Weibo, Sinchew