TikTok star Cayydences doesn’t like leaving his house now ’cos people stalk him; opens up about childhood trauma

Cavin Chua, or cayydences, as he is better known on TikTok is a Gen Z icon. The 23-year-old saw his stock rise gradually as he danced, ranted, and amused his way to superstardom on the social media app. He has now amassed over 420,000 followers and 34.1mil likes in just a little over two years.

And in this episode of Class 95 DJ Jean Danker’s podcast, R U Okay?, Cavin gets introspective about his journey thus far. R U Okay?, now in its third season, centres around conversations about mental health and wellness.

Though Cavin did share on the podcast that he prefers the label “TikTok personality” over “TikTok star”, for us over at 8days.sg, anyone with a following as impressive as Cavin’s is pretty much a star by default.

Cavin’s always been pretty much of an open book on TikTok, letting followers in on everything — from how he has a missing front tooth, to outrageous comedy skits and dance videos.

But in R U Okay?, we see a side to the content creator that’s usually masked by his larger-than-life TikTok persona.



8days.sg spoke to Cavin to find out more.

Describing himself as someone who is “actually very reserved and quiet in nature”, Cavin revealed that, contrary to what many think, he’s “very particular” about what he shares online.

“For example, things like internal disputes or friendships [issues], I would not capitalise on these,” he says, sounding a lot more restrained than he does on TikTok.

On the podcast, Cavin revealed: “[Content creation has] always been a passion and hobby for me. I think growing up, I just didn’t really have that outlet to express my creativity, so I turned to content creation a lot.”

He went on to share more about his tough childhood, as the youngest child in a family where the parental figures were arguing almost constantly, and how it resulted in a fair bit of trauma.

The content creator gets real about how he embraced the idea of ‘self concept’ to muster up confidence, as well as how his destructive childhood and broken family affected him in the video embedded below.