Tony Leung looks so cute on his 61st birthday
Tony Leung looks so cute on his 61st birthday

So adorbs.

Tony Leung looks so cute on his 61st birthday
By Toh Ziyi
Published June 29, 2023
Updated June 30, 2023
Hong Kong star Tony Leung has made headlines for how uncomfortable he looks whenever the spotlight is on him at events, but it seems there’s one camera he doesn’t mind being trained on him. 

On June 27, Tony’s wife of 15 years, Carina Lau, 56, shared this adorable picture of the actor celebrating his 61st birthday. 

“Happy birthday Mr Tony Leung,” wrote Carina, her pic showing her husband with a pout, as if he's about to blow out the candle on his cake. 

Guess that’s one side of Tony that we’ll only ever get to see through Carina’s POV.

This is what Tony looks like when posing for photos with other people.

Tony and Carina started dating 34 years ago, in 1989, after working together on a stage play together.

In 2008, they tied the knot in an exclusive ceremony in Bhutan, with reports at that time sharing that the ceremony cost over HK$30mil (S$5.17mil).

Photos: Carina Lau/Instagram

