TVB actress Samantha Ko criticised for taking cheeky photos in front of Goddess of Mercy statue

TVB actress Samantha Ko has drawn the ire of netizens for behaving inappropriately at a Buddhist temple.

The 36-year-old recently joined a few friends including actress Kelly Cheung and model-actor Jeremy Wong to volunteer at Tsz Shan Monastery in Hong Kong.

“Volunteer day, sunshine all around, happy body and mind,” she posted on Instagram, along with some snaps from the outing.

Among them were a couple of photos of Samantha and her model friend Nam Yip posing in front of a Goddess of Mercy statue.

Dressed in white robes, the pair could be seen flashing wide grins and victory signs.

There was also a snap of them doing jumping poses on Instagram Story.

Netizens chided them for not behaving respectfully

The images did not sit well with netizens who reminded them to behave “more seriously” in a temple.

“The temple is a solemn and quiet place. You should conduct yourselves with dignity. Why are you behaving in such a frivolous manner?” commented one netizen.

several 'serious' photos of herself taking part in a ceremony.

While Samantha did not respond to the comments, she later posted several 'serious' photos of herself taking part in a ceremony.