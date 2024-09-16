Undergrad Ellyn Ngai, 23, dubbed 'Michelle Reis of the City University of Hong Kong', wins Miss Hong Kong 2024

After months of preparation and anticipation, Miss Hong Kong 2024 has finally been crowned.

This year, the coveted title was won by 23-year-old university student Ellyn Ngai, while the first and second runner-up positions went to Emily Leung, 22, and Amina Yeung, 21, respectively.

The annual TVB beauty pageant, themed ‘Proud to be a Woman’, broke tradition this year with an all-female line-up including emcees, guest performers and judges.

The finals, which took place last night (Sep 15), featured the Top 15 delegates in a talent-showcase segment, after which the Top 10 contestants were selected.

The finalists then participated in the swimsuit Q&A segment, where six more were eliminated, and Ellyn was eventually crowned the winner.

So who is Ellyn Ngai?

According to reports, the 167cm tall Miss Hong Kong 2024 is currently an undergraduate at the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) and also an influencer.

She has been a hot favourite since the early rounds of auditions, with many pointing out her resemblance to '90s goddess and former beauty queen Michelle Reis, who won Miss Hong Kong in 1988.

This earned her the nickname 'Michelle Reis of the City University of Hong Kong'.

For Ellyn, joining the Miss Hong Kong pageant was a dream come true.

She had long admired how elegant past winners looked on TV with their crowns and capes.

This sparked her desire to step into the limelight, and she also loves interacting with audiences and bringing joy to others.

Ellyn's favourite past winners include Tracy Chu, the second runner-up in 2012, and Louisa Mak, winner in 2015.

She admires how they continued to improve themselves even after their pageant success, making them great role models.

Tracy left showbiz in 2017 and is now a practicing lawyer in a Hong Kong law firm.

Louisa, on the other hand, withdrew from the entertainment industry in 2019 and worked as an associate at the multinational consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

In 2022, she co-founded Project Melo, a youth empowerment initiative, and in 2023, she was appointed director at Legendary Education.

Meet the winners of Miss Hong Kong 2024 (From left: Emily, Ellyn and Amina)