Unflattering photo of Rosamund Kwan, 61, has netizens feeling unjust for the HK screen goddess

If you know how angle your photos, you can make someone who is 1.5m-tall person look 1.7m.

The reverse effect can happen too and '90s Hong Kong screen goddess Rosamund Kwan can attest to that.

Recently, a netizen shared a photo she took of the 61-year-old star walking along the streets of Paris during Fashion Week.

"If someone else didn't call out her name, I wouldn't recognise her. The goddess of a generation, I can't believe it," wrote the netizen.

Sadly, the pic did not do Rosamund any justice.

In the photo, the 1.7m-tall Rosamund looked unusually disproportionate.

Other netizens couldn't help but complain about the OP's photo taking skills.

"You made such a gorgeous woman look so stumpy," commented one netizen.

What kind of angle is this?

Thankfully, many KOLs who were at the same event as Rosamund had their own pics of the star.

"Let me show everyone this unedited photo of the beautiful lady. Indeed, a gorgeous woman needs no photo editing," wrote one influencer.

A netizen also shared a picture they took of Rosamund shopping at Hermès, with many praising how good she looked.

Rosamund at the banquet, so gorgeous?The difference the camera angle makes.The star at the Hermès boutique. Look at those legs Photos: hk01