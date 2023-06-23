Veteran HK actor Lau Siu Ming, 91, says his body is “full of pain” but his "brain is alert"

Another celeb gathering has got fans of Hong Kong showbiz all nostalgic.

Recently, Anthony Wong, Lau Ching Wan, Francis Ng, Dayo Wong, and Cheung Tat Ming met up for dinner and making a rare appearance was veteran Hong Kong actor Lau Siu Ming, 91, affectionately known as Ming Sir.

Francis’ son Feynman and Anthony shared pics of their meet-up on social media and netizens were surprised to see Siu Ming.

Many left comments complimenting him on how sprightly he looked and wished him good health.

“Ming Sir looks to be in good spirits,” said one fan, while another wrote: “Looking forward to more gatherings so we get updates on how [Ming Sir] is doing.”

Ming Sir with Francis and his son Feynman

Anothony told Mingpao that the dinner was arranged by Francis’ wife, Singaporean former actress Ong Lay Pheng, and the last time they met up was four years ago.

"We kept asking Ming Sir out, but in recent years he doesn't want to go out. … There’s a lot of food he can’t eat, and he isn’t allowed to have alcohol, but he was very happy that night and had a couple of sips,” said Anthony.

When contacted by the media, Ming Sir shared more about his health, saying he had to undergo surgery and was hospitalised for a period.

He has since recuperated, though he has many illnesses and needs a wheelchair to get around.

While his whole body “full of pain”, he is thankful that his brain is alert.

“I use my brain too much!" he quipped.

He's looking very sprightly

While Ming Sir is better known as an actor, he started out as a dancer and was one of the pioneers of Hong Kong dance.

He went to France to study classical ballet and became the first Hong Kong dancer to choreograph for the French. Later, he returned to Hong Kong to open a dance school to train young actors.

In 1979, while serving as dance director for TVB’s Happy Tonight, he was talent scouted by director Tsui Hark and invited to star in horror flick The Butterfly Murders.

He later signed on with TVB and went on to star in more than 70 dramas and movies in his four decades in showiz.

He is best known for his roles in roles in 1993’s The Legend of the Condor Heroes, 1990 martial arts movie Swordsman, the A Chinese Ghost Story franchise. His last project was 2020 ViuTV drama Bridge of Sighs.

Ming Sir received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2013 TVB Anniversary Gala. Photos: Anthony Wong/Facebook, Feynman Ng/Weibo