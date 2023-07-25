This video of a family of chickens crossing Dunman Road is the most exciting thing you’ll see all week

Why did the chicken cross the road?

While we’ll never know the answer to that question, one Singaporean woman was lucky enough to capture the exact scenario in play.

Yesterday (July 25), a video was shared on Singapore Stuff’s Facebook page, where a chicken and its baby chicks were seen crossing the road.

According to the caption, the woman behind the camera was “getting a lift back on a chill Saturday afternoon”.

At a junction along Dunman Road, she could see from her car a family of chickens making their way across the pedestrian crossing in a straight file.

“They know how to cross or not?” said the woman with panic in her voice.

She then squealed loudly when a lorry came into view, right into the path of the chicks.

Thankfully, the lorry driver spotted the chicks in time and braked at the last minute, allowing the family to complete their journey safely.

Our woman in the car could be heard praising the lorry driver for being “so good” to let the chicks cross first.

It made us wonder though, how did they learn to cross the road like that? And yes, that driver deserves a raise.