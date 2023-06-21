Viral Korean 10 won coin pancake at new doughnut kiosk in Great World

If you like doughnuts, there is a new Korean kiosk in town that doesn’t require queueing for hours (like, ahem, Mister Donut). Called Donas 8, it is opened by the folks behind Tanglin Mall’s hip Korean food hall Market Blue, and already has an outlet there.

The doughnut kiosk recently soft-launched a second retro-themed takeaway branch at Great World. It is known for its sugar-dusted bombolonis and the ball-like Chewy Donuts, which are stuffed with your choice of a red bean or cream cheese filling, as well as twist doughnuts topped with cream, cookies and fruits.

You won’t miss the uber aesthetic, cheerful kiosk, which is decked out in pink and fronted by a cartoon character named Dona. According to the brand’s Korean marketing manager Jinyoung Kim, 36, Dona is a Korean kid with “Pippi hair symbolising twisted doughnuts and round eyes symbolising chewy doughnuts” who “loves trendy Korean street snacks”.

Outlet-exclusive “10 won coin bread”

Jinyoung tells 8days.sg that they will be introducing a viral ‘coin bread’ to their Great World menu, although the launch date hasn’t been decided. Despite its name, this popular Korean street snack is not a bun. It is a pancake in the shape of a 10 won coin, and is usually stuffed with a cream cheese filling (it was also popularised by a stall at Osaka’s famed Dotonbori food street, which sells a 10 yen coin version). The loaded pancake ($5.50), which requires a special mould machine to make, will be sold exclusively at the Great World outlet.

Freshly-made cream-filled doughnuts

Besides the coin bread, Donas 8 will also serve their made-on-site Chewy Donuts ($3.20), Twisted Donuts ($3.90 plain, $5.50 with filling) and Bombolinis ($5.50). Of these, the Bombolini is an Italian-style variation of a filled doughnut. It comes in six flavours, with strawberry and custard being the most popular.

Unlike the typical American-style doughnut, the Chewy Donut is made from glutinous rice flour for a mochi-like texture and comes in five flavours like Cinnamon and Matcha. There are also six variations of the Twisted Donut, with interesting flavours including Tiramisu and Biscoff.

Besides doughnuts, customers can also munch on corn dogs (from $4.90), or head next door to Robert Chicken for a good ol’ plate of Korean fried chicken whipped up by a robot.