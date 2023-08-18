“We haven’t changed much”: Andy Lau & Tony Leung’s 40-year bromance is as strong as ever

First there was TVB drama The Duke of Mount Deer in 1984, then came the iconic Infernal Affairs film series in the early noughties.

And now, some 20 years after their last on-screen collaboration, acting legends Tony Leung and Andy Lau, both 61, have finally been paired up once more, in upcoming crime thriller The Gold Finger.

It sure has been a long time coming.

At a promotional event for the movie on August 17, the two superstars appeared alongside each other, where they showed everyone that their bromance is still as strong as ever.

The cool kids.

Tony shared that it was an absolute joy to work together with Andy for the movie, saying: “I’ve been working together with Wah Zai [Andy’s nickname] for almost 40 years, he’s my best partner.” The two stars then proceeded to clasp each other’s hands on-stage, eliciting cheers from everyone present.

Then, Andy continued, revealing that he agreed to star in the movie immediately after reading the script.

“Once I read the script, I asked the director: ‘Who’s my opponent? Could it be Tony Leung?’ The director nodded his head, and that’s how this movie came to be!” Andy said.

Tony agreed with Andy, adding that his first choice for a co-star is always Andy.

“We are the best partners on TV, but can only work together every 20 years. However, every collaboration is extremely enjoyable,” Tony said.

So nostalgic!

And of course, the event would not be complete without a trip down memory lane, to look back at their previous collaborations.

After the stars were shown pictures of them from The Duke of Mount Deer and The Gold Finger, Tony remarked: “When we filmed The Duke of Mount Deer, I’d just entered showbiz, and heaps of work to complete every day, and barely had any free time to hang out in private. However, our relationship was established from then on, and till today, we’re still good friends.”

Andy nodded in agreement, and added: “Looking back, it’s already been close to 40 years. I feel we’re still like how we were when we first started out. We haven’t changed much.”

Infernal Affairs is a true classic.

