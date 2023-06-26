'We want air-con more': Fish Leong fans complain about the unbearable heat at her concert venue in China

We only appreciate things after we've lost them... like having air-con at concerts.

Not-so-lucky fans at 45-year-old Malaysian singer Fish Leong's recent concert in China would totally get what we're talking about.

So many fans at the concert but Fish really needed the one in her hand the most.

While fans were hoping to enjoy Fish's amazing vocals at her When We Talk About Love world tour in Shenyang's Liaoning Gymnasium last weekend, they had a pretty miserable time no thanks to the unbearable heat.

In fact, it got so bad that the audience reportedly started chanting: "Turn the air-con on!" during the show.



Even Fish herself found the heat so intolerable, she started fanning herself with a green paper fan on stage.

After the concert, fans went online to, um, air their grievances, with many of them referencing Fish's iconic song 'Courage'.

"Who gave you the courage to not turn the air-con on?," snarled one netizen

Another derided: "Rather than courage, we want air-con more."

Liaoning Gymnasium has since apologised for the boo-boo, claiming that the air-con was actually switched on the entire time.



However, the venue was over capacity and the old air-conditioning system just wasn't strong enough to cool the place down.

In case you're wondering, Fish's concert saw approximately 10K fans per show and the temperature in Shenyang reached a scorching 33 and 35 degrees Celsius on those two days.

The organiser also said they had prepared 50 pails of ice to be placed in front of the fans to make up for the lack of air-conditioning, but that clearly did not do much.

Photos: sinchew.my