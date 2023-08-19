This week’s best-dressed stars: Christopher Lee, Chantalle Ng, Tasha Low, He Yingying & more

Whether it's kicking back on vacation or hitting the parties, the celebs served up plenty of style inspo. Leading the way was Christopher Lee, who glammed up for a Cartier party, and He Yingying and Joanne Peh in their sparkly looks. Keep scrolling for our pick of the best-dressed celebs.

Christopher Lee

Is there such a thing as too much bling? Not if you’re a star like Chris. The actor killed it in a shimmery suit at a Cartier event in Taiwan and finished off the look with extra sparkle from the French luxury house.

Photo: Mint Taiwan/Instagram

Tasha Low

The rugged cliff and rocks of Jeju Island served as the edgy backdrop of Tasha's fashion shoot during her vacay with gal pal Chantalle Ng. The Y2K-inspired combo of knit vest and pleated skirt is all kinds of cool.

Chantalle Ng

Also looking very cool is Chantalle in her laddered knit and matching flower choker. We're on the fence about the long drawstring skirt though.

He Yingying

Yingying brought her A-game to the beach-themed Hublot pop-up, channelling mermaidcore in a sequinned number that matches her Big Bang Unico Sky Blue watch perfectly.

Zhang Zetong

Zetong, on the other hand, was all about the laidback vibes in his mustard summer shirt, sandals and sunglasses. All that's missing is a cocktail in hand.

Joanne Peh

Joanne said she felt like a doll in this shimmery Maison Valentino embellished skirt, and she looked like one. That messy ponytail and bold crimson lip were the icing on the cake.

Nurul Aini

Nurul was a picture of poise and elegance in this satin gold floral number which she donned when she hosted filmaking competition Tayang, on Suria. Very befitting of the Suria Ah Jie.

Rebecca Lim

Effortless was the first word that came to mind when we saw Becks in her oversized white button-down and floor-grazing mermaid skirt. We still can’t decide if we like the tucked-in or tucked-out look more.

Romeo Tan

Romeo attended a friend's wedding in Bali looking very dapper and handsome with his quiff 'do and creme suit. Wished he'd donned dress shoes instead.

Elvin Ng

Elvin, who was also at the Bali wedding, sported several fab looks during his trip — all of which could have been included here — but this dark seafoam set which he paired with a Giorgio Armani patterned bucket hat and white shades tops the list.

Tong Bingyu

Bingyu, who has been swimming for a week, showed off the fruits of her labour in a simple but sleek white cutout one-piece. Is that a sliver of abs we spy?

Lawrence Wong

Why so glum, chum? Well, at least Lawrence looks cute - and very youthful - in his Kenxo x Kansai Yamamoto tee and pout.

Tay Ying

Tay Ying looks 27 going on 17 in this cherry frock and matching purse from Coach. Makes us want to get ourselves some cherry print pieces too.

Cheryl Wee

Cheryl turned the supermarket aisle into her runway, posing for OOTD snaps during her grocery run. We would too if we looked this good in the pink linen set from & Other Stories.

Jean Danker

Don’t worry Jean, we’re not over Barbiecore too. The Class 95 DJ embraced the trend in a hot pink strapless number that hugs her like a gorgeous glove.

Chen Liping

Seeing how chic Liping looks in her cosy striped cardigan and shorts made us wish it was sweater weather. And those are some high heels!

Ferlyn G

Yes, we're obsessed about sweaters and like Ferlyn, we couldn't help but smile when we saw her in this cheery patchwork jumper from Kenzo, paired with the Rue Vivienne purse.

Lin Youyi

We can see why Youyi was raving about the strapless lilac gown she wore to a Bali wedding. She looks angelic in the flowy number.