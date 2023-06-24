What a list of HK's top 8 least well-liked stars tell us

It’s nice to be No.1… unless you’re No. 1 Most Disliked [insert category].

While far from being a definitive poll or representative of the audience at large, a recent online poll was started on Hong Kong’s LIHKG forum (like Reddit, if you will) asking not-so-subtly: Are there any celebrities you hated at first sight?

At press time, over 730 votes were cast and the names thrown up might surprise you. But maybe more interestingly are the reasons cited for the ire. A common reason? An artiste who is “loud”, likely literally “noisy”. What is it about (inappropriately?) gregarious/lively/chatty artistes that rub people the wrong way? And how much of it is the artiste themselves VS the role that was written for them?

And what is the arguably demure and popular Myolie Wu doing on this list?

8. Myolie Wu, 43

Honestly, this one’s a head-scratcher.

Given her resume of hit dramas such as Ghetto Justice and Triumph In The Skies and a Best Actress title for her performance in Curse of the Royal Harem in her bag, it's hard to imagine Hong Kong viewers are not fans of Myolie, who came in third in the 1999 Miss Hong Kong pageant.

"Luckily she went to work in China,” noted one netizen who’s not fond of Myolie yet clearly aware of her career progress, adding, “so I don't have to see her that often."

Photo: Myolie Wu/Instagram

7. Gareth Tong, 23

The low-key HK singer-music producer has been mocked for lacking the looks to be on stage but we all know that once you have a hit song, your appearance become secondary. At this point in his career we have to say what’s more important than looks would be to have thick skin to withstand comments like: “ninja turtle”.

Photo: Gareth Tong/Instagram

6. Kaman Kong

Remember how she was labelled a "fashion car crash" last year?

The actress was also criticised to be "too old" and "too noisy" to play a 20-year-old in 2022 TVB crime drama Against Darkness.

Another netizen also had to compare Kaman with fellow TVB actress Crystal Fung, the gregarious host with whom she's known to be at loggerheads.

"[But] as long as Crystal keeps quiet she's not that annoying," they said.

Photo: Kaman Kong/Instagram

5. Jacquelin Ch'ng, 43

Sadly, people have mistaken the Malaysian-born, Hongkong-based actress, who's also the daughter of millionaire Malaysian property tycoons Datuk Bill Ch’ng Poh and Datin Kong Yuk Chu, for the roles she excels at. 'Cos she’s really good at portraying sharp-tongued sassy characters like her mama-san role in 2023 TVB drama Night Beauties.

"She looks like [she] loves to gossip. I don't remember ever seeing her as a youthful lady, from the moment she [joined TVB] she's been like an auntie," berated one netizen.

Someone cast her as a virtuous, downtrodden village girl, please?

Photo: Jacquelin Ch’ng/Instagram

4. Sica Ho, 23

From this poll, we think we can deduce that netizens really don't fancy stars who're bubbly (or should we say..."too noisy"?)

Like Sica, who started her showbiz career after making it to the Top 40 in ViuTV's reality talent contest show King Maker IV.

"The moment I hear her voice I want to switch channels," complained one netizen. Another wrote: "The moment she's around the whole place is just noisy, [she] keeps acting like a weirdo."

Photo: Sica Ho/Instagram

3. Kaki Sham, 32

Perhaps you’ve never heard of this actor-singer, but netizens who don’t like him say the issue is that he’s "too loud".

One wrote: "He always raises his voice, just like a village uncle" while another commented: "I feel irritated just by hearing his voice."

Photo: Kaki Sham/Instagram

2. Bowie Cheung, 32

Best known for being married to TVB actor Benjamin Yuen and for being the daughter of a billionaire tycoon in the undergarments industry, Bowie Cheung is also a former Miss Hong Kong contestant who’s really easy on the eye. And yet netizens have an issue with… her eyes?

"I don't know how her personality is like but she really looks terrifying," chastised one netizen, referencing how “the distance between her eyes were too close”.

Another one commented: "When I see her on TV, I can't put my finger on why she looks weird. If not for her husband I wouldn't even want to see her anymore."

Photo: Bowie Cheung/Instagram

1. Johnson Lee, 49

Topping the list currently is the Hong Kong-Canadian TVB actor, host and celebrity impersonator, who's been in the industry since 1999.

He’s currently the host of one of TVB’s top-rated variety shows, the Hong Kong version of the Hollywood game show, Family Feud.

Ironic? We guess you have to be in the limelight to get haters.

"He thinks he's so smart, so handsome and is so good with the guys, but actually he looks terrible," griped one netizen.

"He's been acting in TV and movies as well as singing for the past decade but he's not good at anything. Now that he's doing variety shows, I turned the TV off after watching for less than 10 seconds."

Um, did we mention that Family Feud is really popular?

Photos: orientalsunday