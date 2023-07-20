When married celebs also have inappropriate workplace romances

If there’s a term that’s trending in Singapore now, it has to be ‘workplace romance'.



The salacious office affairs of our now former politicians have gripped the nation. Haven’t we heard that ‘Third Party’ joke one too many times?



These clandestine workplace relationships are cut from the same scarlet cloth as the best (or is it worst?) celebrity cheating scandals.



There’s the grainy footage of the cheating, the public apologies, even more public resignations, and the almost immediate fall from grace.



Now wonder they say politics is just like showbusiness.

Andy Hui & Jacqueline Wong



Possibly the most famous celebrity affair of all time. Singer Andy Hui was filmed making out with TVB actress Jacqueline Wong in the back of a car after a drunken night out in 2019.



Andy made a tearful apology at a press conference and was almost immediately forgiven by his wife, pop diva Sammi Cheng.



Jacqueline got dumped by her boyfriend Kenneth Ma and was put in cold storage by TVB until her contract with the broadcaster expired in 2022.



Public apology? Yes

Grainy footage of cheating? Yes

Lost their jobs? Just for Jacqueline. Andy has successfully staged a comeback while Jacqueline is trying to make it as a singer.

Cheryl Hsieh & Ah Xiang





Before the couple were caught, they maintained that they were just good friends.



After making public apologies, they were both suspended from work and told to stay away from one another. Cheryl was eventually dropped by her management agency.



Public apology? Yes

Grainy footage of cheating? Yes

Lost their jobs? Yes, for a quick minute. In 2019, Taiwanese host Cheryl Hsieh was snapped kissing singer-host Ah Xiang through his BMW car window. At that time Cheryl was single, while Ah Xiang was already married to model Grace Gong with whom he has three children.Before the couple were caught, they maintained that they were just good friends.After making public apologies, they were both suspended from work and told to stay away from one another. Cheryl was eventually dropped by her management agency.YesYesYes, for a quick minute.

Hitomi Wang Tong & Mars Ma





The relationship came to light after Mars’ fashion designer wife, Leong Man Teng, with whom he has two sons, accused Hitomi of being her husband’s mistress on social media. She also sought S180K in damages from the actress as adultery is a crime in Taiwan.



At that time, Hitomi had a long-time boyfriend,



Public apology? Yes

Grainy footage of cheating? No, but there’s a video of Man Teng confronting Hitomi about the affair.

Lost their jobs? Yes. Both actors were told to take a break from acting. What was up with 2019? The same year, Taiwanese actors Hitomi Wang and Mars Ma, who played a couple in Taiwanese drama Great Times and then proceeded to take their onscreen romance off-screen, held a press conference to apologise for their affair.The relationship came to light after Mars’ fashion designer wife, Leong Man Teng, with whom he has two sons, accused Hitomi of being her husband’s mistress on social media. She also sought S180K in damages from the actress as adultery is a crime in Taiwan.At that time, Hitomi had a long-time boyfriend, Malaysian singer Ai Cheng . Less than a year later in 2020, Hitomi married Ai Cheng. Sadly, Ai Cheng killed himself in 2022, just a month before their wedding banquet in Malaysia.YesNo, but there’s a video of Man Teng confronting Hitomi about the affair.Yes. Both actors were told to take a break from acting.

Ryoko Hirosue & Shusaku Toba



In June, the Japanese actress was photographed checking into a hotel with the chef who owns a one Michelin-starred French restaurant in Tokyo.



Both first denied the affair but later came clean on social media. Ryoko, who has three kids, has been married to candle artist Jun Izutsu since 2010. Shusaku is also married and a father.



Ryoko, who is best to known for her role in classic Japanese series Beach Boys, is now on an indefinite hiatus from acting.



Public apology? Yes

Grainy footage of cheating? Yes

Lost their jobs? Yes, for Ryoko.

David Tao & Yang Ziqing



In 2016, the singer admitted in a press conference that he cheated on his wife, Taiwanese heiress Penny Jiang, with Chinese artist manager Yang Ziqing.



David met Ziqing at a post-concert dinner in 2010 and their sexual relationship continued even after he married Penny in 2014. The affair became public after Ziqing shared their saucy WeChat messages on the internet.



During his apology press con, David even turned the messages into PowerPoint slides to explain his side of the story. For real.



Public apology? Yes

Grainy footage of cheating? No but those WeChat messages count right?

Lost their jobs? No

Jackie Chan & Elaine Ng



The pair’s affair in 1999 made headlines when the Miss Asia 1990 winner announced that she was pregnant with his kid.



She would later reveal that Jackie had pursued her when she was 18 and had just won the pageant. At that time, he was 36 and already married to Taiwanese screen goddess Lin Fengjiao. Their son Jaycee was then seven.



Nine days before Elaine’s due date, Jackie held a press con to address the scandal, saying that he “only committed a fault that every single man in the world commits”. That line would go on to become the go-to excuse for all unfaithful men.

Public apology? No

Grainy footage of cheating? No… but

Lost their jobs? No. He’s Jackie Chan leh. NoNo… but they have a kid No. He’s Jackie Chan leh.

Photos: Weibo, PBE Media, hk01