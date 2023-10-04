'Who says money can’t buy happiness?': Super Junior’s Eunhyuk sings at legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao’s daughter’s party

One of the perks of having famous parents? You’ll likely get to meet other famous people too.

Such was the case for Manny Pacquiao’s daughter, YouTuber Mary Divine Grace, who celebrated her 17th birthday this past weekend (Oct 1).

The Filipino politician and prolific retired boxer and his socialite wife Jinkee, both 44, threw a party to mark their daughter’s big day. And there was a very special guest.

A TikTok, featuring stories from Jinkee’s Instagram, showed Super Junior’s Eunhyuk celebrating and singing with the Pacquiao family.



The K-pop idol serenaded the guests with Backstreet Boys’ ‘As Long As You Love Me’ and Crush’s ‘Beautiful’.

"Hyukjae (Eunhyuk's birth name) spotted at Manny Pacquiao's residence," read the caption of the video, complete with a shocked emoji.

He was clearly the VIP performer for the night. Mary’s guests were seen standing around the living room, phones in hand as they recorded Eunhyuk’s ‘concert’.

In a later part of the clip, Mary and her younger sister, Queenie, were filmed dancing to Super Junior’s bop ‘Sorry Sorry’ while Eunhyuk sang and watched on like a proud older brother.

Netizens were surprised to see the unexpected combo of Manny and Eunhyuk. Who knew they were... friends?

“Who said money can’t buy happiness?” wrote one netizen. FYI: Manny is said to have a US$220mil (S$302mil) fortune.

Another comment read: “Money can’t buy happiness X. Manny can buy happiness ✓.”

While some think Manny had paid for Eunhyuk's appearance at the party, it's also be totally possible that the two are friends.

Eunhyuk (far right) with Mary (second from right) and her party guests

Mary is the third of Manny and Jinkee’s five children. They have three sons, Emmanuel Jr, 22, Michael, 21, and Israel, nine, as well as another daughter Queenie, who is 14.

In a post dedicated to Mary, Manny wrote: “17 and shining bright! Happy Birthday to my incredible daughter, @mpacquiaoo. We are so proud of you. Love you always! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!”