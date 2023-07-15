'World's best pastry chef' Cédric Grolet from France opening patisserie in Singapore
The chef boasts 7.8Mil followers on Instagram and is famous for his hyper realistic is-it-fruit-or-cake confections.
You might have come across French chef Cédric Grolet’s whimsical, artful videos on Instagram, where he crafts elaborate confections that look very much like the fruit from which they’re made. They often have a molten filling of cream and chocolate ganache blended with fruit. Like raspberry-shaped chocolate-and-mousse shells filled with raspberry puree, or ‘tangerines’ with a creamy, zesty citrus core. He’s arguably one of the most famous pastry chefs on Instagram with 7.8Mil followers.
The photogenic Frenchman is also lauded by industry peers: he was crowned World's Best Pastry Chef at the 2018 edition of the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards, among other accolades. And he’s opening his first pastry shop and cafe in Singapore this September.
Rendered image of Como Metropolitan
Cédric Grolet Singapore will be housed at the upcoming Como Orchard, a luxe hotel-cum-retail complex with tenants like the fashion multi-label Club 21, wellness temple Como Shambhala and Como Metropolitan Hotel. The Como Group, which partnered Cédric for his Singapore outpost, is also behind restaurants like the one Michelin-starred Candlenut and The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The patisserie will open for breakfast and afternoon tea, with both dine-in and takeaway options.
Started career at Fauchon; later worked with Alain Ducasse
Cédric kicked off his career at popular French gourmet food and delicatessen chain Fauchon, before working his way up to become pastry chef at the historic Le Meurice hotel in Paris. He is also in charge of the desserts at two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Le Meurice Alain Ducasse within the hotel.
He later opened the eponymous La Pâtisserie du Meurice by Cédric Grolet in 2018, just round the corner of the hotel and it often sees long queues. He also has a shop and cafe in London.
The Singapore outlet will mark Cédric’s first foray into Asia.
Hyper realistic “is it fruit or cake?” confections
Cédric is best known for his hyper realistic ‘trompe l’oeil’ (French for “optical illusion”) creations of desserts that resemble fruits and flowers. Such as this apricot confection pumped with apricot jam and rosemary ganache, then coated in a glazed white chocolate and cocoa butter shell.
Paris-Brest Flower
Many of Cédric’s pastries are also modern riffs on classic French pastries. Some of his signatures include this beautiful Citron and Paris-Brest ‘Flower’.Singapore-exclusive cakes & tarts
Singapore-exclusive creations
While Como Group’s PR rep couldn't share more details at press time, she tells 8days.sg that Cédric Grolet Singapore will boast exclusive menu items, including a special tea menu.
Cédric Grolet Singapore opens in September at Como Orchard, 30 Bideford Rd, S229922. Open daily 9am - 9pm. More info via their website.
Additional reporting by Florence Fong.
Photos: Como Group, Cédric Grolet/Instagram, Cédric Grolet The Berkeley/Instagram
