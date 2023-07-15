'World's best pastry chef' Cédric Grolet from France opening patisserie in Singapore

He later opened the eponymous La Pâtisserie du Meurice by Cédric Grolet in 2018, just round the corner of the hotel and it often sees long queues. He also has a shop and cafe in London.

The Singapore outlet will mark Cédric’s first foray into Asia.

Hyper realistic “is it fruit or cake?” confections

Cédric is best known for his hyper realistic ‘trompe l’oeil’ (French for “optical illusion”) creations of desserts that resemble fruits and flowers. Such as this apricot confection pumped with apricot jam and rosemary ganache, then coated in a glazed white chocolate and cocoa butter shell.

Paris-Brest Flower

Many of Cédric’s pastries are also modern riffs on classic French pastries. Some of his signatures include this beautiful Citron and Paris-Brest ‘Flower’.

Singapore-exclusive cakes & tarts

While Como Group’s PR rep couldn't share more details at press time, she tells 8days.sg that Cédric Grolet Singapore will boast exclusive menu items, including a special tea menu.

Cédric Grolet Singapore opens in September at Como Orchard, 30 Bideford Rd, S229922. Open daily 9am - 9pm. More info via their website.

Additional reporting by Florence Fong.

Photos: Como Group, Cédric Grolet/Instagram, Cédric Grolet The Berkeley/Instagram

