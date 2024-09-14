The world’s most beautiful bookstore to close down after only 3 years

A bookstore in China that is often called the 'World’s Most Beautiful Bookstore' is shuttering its gates come October 8 after just three years of operation.

Renowned for its design aesthetic and a diverse collection of 13,000 books, Tsutaya Bookstore in Xi’ An, China opened to huge fanfare on March 27, 2021.

Designed by Tomoko Ikegai of Ikg Inc, the expansive two-story building spans 4,500 square meters and boasts swirling walkways, art installations and 10-meter-high shelves that reach the ceiling.

Honestly, do we have anyone to blame but ourselves? Especially this writer who is guilty of not purchasing anything from a physical bookstore in years.

The Japanese-owned business still has a presence in China, with outlets in cities such as Beijing, Hangzhou, Tianjin and Chengdu.

In an interview with a Chinese daily, a staffer who has worked at Tsutaya Bookstore for three years said news of the closure came as a surprise.

“We thought signing a long-term contract meant business was doing well,” he said.

Despite their sadness, the employee went out of his way to print signs with the words: “Don’t be sad, keep reading” to comfort customers.

Since news of the bookstore closing, people have started coming down to say their goodbyes.

“It really is a pity. I have beautiful memories of visiting Tsutaya Bookstore with my kids since they opened,” said a netizen.

Another commented that he “is very reluctant to leave as coming here keeps me calm”.

One even wrote that he made a special trip down to take pictures before they closed to preserve memories of the place.

However, some netizens said the closure was to be expected, saying such beautiful bookstores usually have high operating costs which do not bode well for today’s reading habits which have mostly shifted to e-books.

“Many e-books are now free. Even so, I rather use my Kindle which can hold multiple books at a time,” read a comment.

One even said most people visit the Tsutaya Bookstore simply to take a picture for social media.

Is there still a future for brick-and-mortar bookshops?

Photos: SQ/XHS, Jimu News, Ikg Inc