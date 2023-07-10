Xixi Lim and her 'plus-sized friends' apologise to people sitting next to them for 'squeezy' situation at A-Mei’s concert

We know that local actress Xixi Lim doesn't shy away from talking about her body. The bubbly 35-year-old has also become an advocate for body positivity.

She recently shared a TikTok about her "struggles" with the seating situation at last weekend's A-Mei concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The clip was titled: “When you are going [for a] concert with three of your plus-sized friends…"

“I’ve met my friends and we’re going for A-Mei’s concert now. But we have a very urgent situation right now. We are all very nervous. Why? Take a look at the four of us,” she said before panning the camera to her three friends, whom she described as "on the chubbier side".

“We are all a lil bit up-sized, I don’t know if it will be very squeezy?” she asked.

Xixi then joked that she has never been to a concert with friends who were all the same “cute” size as her, and added that they would be joined by another friend, who is skinnier and “the total opposite” of them.

The group then had a discussion about how they planned to sit, with Xixi suggesting that they should “split up" to have more space.



Laughing, the group then bowed apologetically to camera as Xixi said: “So to whoever that is sitting beside us, please accept our sincerest apologies.”

In the concert venue, Xixi showed how the seats were “arranged super close to one another”.

They eventually decided on "the best formation" that they all agreed makes it "less worrying now".

Xixi then burst into laughter as she showed the space that was left for her “skinnier” friend, who had yet to arrive at the concert.



As she tilted her camera down, only half the seat could be seen.

Xixi laughed uncontrollably for a moment before saying: “It’s my side... It’s too close leh.”

“Us fat people are really very troublesome,” Xixi said jokingly, before adding: “Sorry it’s our fault we’re too up-sized.”



She then captioned the end of her video: “We will reflect and go on a diet”.

Netizens have since praised Xixi for being “adorable” and “funny”.



“Cute sia you guys have such nice vibes!" read a popular comment.