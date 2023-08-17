Yang Guang Ke Le says you can always find time to spend with your partner because 'time is like cleavage'

8DAYS.SG: There’s a love triangle between you, Richie Koh and Seow Sin Nee in Whatever Will Be, Will Be. Is that something you’ve experienced before?

KE LE: I’ve never experienced that before but I think I’d give up if I’m fighting for a guy with another girl. It also depends on the guy. If he likes me more, then I would fight for it and ignore the other girl. If he wants us both, then I would think: “Aiyah, just be with her.“ Sis won’t beg for it (laughs).

How are you like when you have a crush on someone?

I'm quite proactive. Maybe because I'm quite cheerful as a person. If I like a guy, I won't directly tell him: "Oh let's be together" but I would give him opportunities to ask me out for a meal or hang out. Then I would see his reaction. I've never chased a guy though but I would make it very obvious that I'm fond of him too (chuckles).



What's the most romantic thing a guy has done to court you?

I think it was more common when I was in school. After I started working like don't have already (laughs). Back then, there was a guy who gave me a very big Domo Kun plush toy which I really liked. I was quite touched though I didn't like him that much (laughs). I kept the gift but didn't get together with him (laughs).

Are you good at rejecting people?

Actually I'm quite good at it. If I don't like you, I wouldn't give you any chance to go out with me again. If I find you a tad annoying, I would just ignore and not reply you. Basically I'll be MIA and hope he backs off on his own.

I've never directly rejected someone but I won't give them any attention. They would understand once I do that and go find someone else! (laughs)

You're a very vocal person. Are you like that as a girlfriend too?

Yes I am! If I have a boyfriend and we fight, it can't last for more than a day. If I'm unhappy I would just say it then I would be fine. If it drags till the next day, I would have an outburst.

Ke Le and Richie Koh, who plays her love interest in Whatever Will Be, Will Be.

In a relationship, are you usually the more dominant person?



I'm a mix of both. Nobody is perfect. For certain things I think you should listen to me but if I'm not sure, then I should listen to you.



Would you date a younger guy?

Oh, I can't accept that. I'm 26 now, but I'm an old soul who's very traditional. I want to get married and have kids. Plus I entered the workforce relatively early, so I feel that a younger guy may not be mature enough yet. Girls always mature faster than guys. Just look at us, right? (Laughs)

Do you have an ideal type?

I think I have a different ideal type at every age. In the past, when I was about 20, I liked the "Oppas", the more handsome the better. I don't care if you're rich, or if you have a job, or if you're ambitious. I want you to be with me all the time. As long as we're together we can survive even if all we have is drinking water.

But as time went by, I learnt it's not true that you can't live without a guy. Now I know I need to find a stable person. He should be as ordinary as can be, but not ugly also lah. He should still be pleasing to look at. It's for life, you know (laughs).

You’re always so busy with work, are you worried you won’t have enough time to spend with your partner?

I'm still quite free. (Laughs) You know the saying: "Time is like cleavage. If you squeeze hard enough you'll have some." It just depends whether or not you're willing to. For example, you're filming but you still have to eat and sleep. So I think when people say they're not free, that's all fake, to me at least. It's all up to you!

Photos: Yang Guang Ke Le/Instagram, Mediacorp Photo Unit, meWATCH