Yang Mi likened to Jigong in new photo shoot

Chinese actress Yang Mi is a go-to cover girl for many magazines in China but her latest cover has netizens scratching their heads.

The 37-year-old’s newest shoot has netizens wondering why she was made to wear a "garbage bag” on her head, along with an outfit that looked like “curtains and men’s underwear”.

In fact, some have commented that along with her weird body movements, Yang Mi was made to look like Jigong, the eccentric Chinese monk deity.

We cannot help but agree. It also that brings back memories of Xie Shaoguang, who played the titular role back in 1996 Mediacorp drama The Legend of Jigong.

Fashion enthusiasts have come out to defend the outfit which is from Maison Margiela’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, saying the entire concept speaks about sustainability and protecting the environment where the use of common materials has been transformed into luxury pieces.

However, most have dismissed the idea, calling it a poor excuse for disorganized work in this instance.

Photos: Sinchew, Figaro, Maison Margiela



Watch Xie Shaoguang in action is Jigong in The Legend Of Jigong on meWATCH or in the embedded video below: