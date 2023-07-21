Yang Yang’s make out scene in new drama shows tap running at full blast, viewers awash with anger





Yang Yang plays Song Yan, a fire captain, and Churan is Xu Xin, a doctor specialising in treating burn victims In Chinese heartthrob Yang Yang ’s latest drama Fireworks of My Heart, the 31-year-old has a steamy make out scene with Chinese actress and his rumoured real-life girlfriend Wang Churan , 24.Yang Yang plays Song Yan, a fire captain, and Churan is Xu Xin, a doctor specialising in treating burn victims

you can say their union is a form of twisted kismet. They used to date and a chance encounter reignites their passion for each other, which brings us to that scene.



It starts with them kissing in the living room and they continue doing it as they fumble their way into the kitchen. There, they start tearing each other’s clothes off, their necking intensifying as they go at it against the kitchen countertop.



Amid all that passion, Churan turns on the kitchen sink tap, and water rushes out of it at full blast. Why? No one knows but the characters proceed to have sex off camera so maybe all that water gushing is a metaphor for that?

What a waste of water

Instead of the actors' intense make out sesh, the turning on of the tap became the most talked about part of the racy 40-second scene. Sorry, Yang Yang!



Viewers were miffed that there was so much water wastage and the hashtag ‘Song Yan Xu Xin Kissing Why Did They Have To Turn On The Tap” started trending on social media.



A government body, the Hunan People’s Court, even got in on the action. They shared a government sanctioned video about how to save water and also added the hashtag to the post.

Well, anything to educate the masses on how to use water wisely, we guess?

Really intense kissing here Photos: iQiyi