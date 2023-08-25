Logo
Yanxi Palace producer insists his new artiste looks like Tony Leung, takes back words after internet strongly disagrees
Yu Zheng has been slammed by netizens for saying things to get attention... and for insulting Tony.

By Jiamun Koh
Published August 25, 2023
Updated August 26, 2023
Not long ago, Chinese producer and screenwriter Yu Zheng, who's best known for creating 2018 hit drama Story of Yanxi Palace, announced that he signed a new artiste named Liang Yong Qi (um, not to be confused with Gigi Leung's Chinese name).

At that time, Yu Zheng boldly claimed that Yong Qi looked a lot like film legend Tony Leung, 61.

When netizens retorted that Yong Qi resembles other actors instead, an indignant Yu Zheng shared another photo (see below) of his artiste, writing: "He doesn't look like those people you guys mentioned. Doesn't he look like Tony Leung?"

Yu Zheng actor look like Tony Leung

Do you think Yong Qi looks like Tony too?


Soon after, the topic "Photos of the actor whom Yu Zheng says looks like Tony Leung" started trending. The common consensus though was that Yu Zheng was insulting Tony by making that comparison.  

In response, Yu Zheng went on to share a new post to apologise for associating Yong Qi with Tony. 

"I'm really sorry for this trending topic, that was merely how I felt. But the more I look [at Yong Qi and Tony], the less they look alike. Every actor has their own unique traits, but Tony's acting abilities will forever be an inspiration to us," he wrote. 

But netizens obviously didn't buy his apology.

"You really know how to clout chase," snarked one unimpressed netizen. If you dont know, a clout chaser is someone who would do or say anything to get attention or fame. 

Ouch. 

What are your thoughts? Does Yong Qi look like Tony?  Photos: xuan.my

