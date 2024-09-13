Logo
Yanxi Palace stars Wu Jinyan and Hong Yao just got married
Did you know Wei Ying Luo and Hong Zhou had a thing?

By Jiamun Koh
Published September 13, 2024
Updated September 16, 2024
Chinese stars Wu Jinyan and Hong Yao are married.

Earlier today (Sep 13), both Story Of Yanxi Palace stars took to their Weibo to announce the good news.

"We collected these today," wrote Jinyan as she shared their marriage license photo and a picture of their marriage certificate. 

Hong Yao also shared the same images, along with this message: "We got married today."

According to reports, Jinyan and Hong Yao met on the set of the 2018 period drama, where Jinyan starred as palace maid-turned-empress Wei Yingluo.

Hong Yao, on the other hand, played the dastardly Hong Zhou aka Prince He, who raped Yingluo's sister, and had a hand in her death.

While Jinyan and Hong Yao's marriage announcement came as a surprise, the actors, who also worked on Chinese drama Standardised Life together, have been rumoured to be an item for years. 

Their relationship first made the news in 2019 when Hong Yao accidentally posted a photo of him and Jinyan looking very chummy.

He quickly deleted it though it caused speculation that they were dating.

In 2020, Jinyan and Hong Yao were spotted together in Sanya and their behaviour suggested they were more than just friends.

Both stars, however, did not respond to any of the rumours at that time.

Last year, paparazzi spotted Jinyan returning to her home in Hengdian after work one night. Her assistant was seen pointing at an empty parking lot, which the paparazzi claimed was Hong Yao's.

Jinyan was then photographed walking into her apartment.

Not long after, Hong Yao, who was at a dinner with his friends, was seen driving into the same building and entering the same unit as Jingyan.

This immediately sparked rumours that Jinyan and Hongyao were cohabitating.

However, as there were no pictures of the stars together, netizens brushed the matter off until today, when their relationship was finally made public. 

Congrats Jinyan and Hong Yao! Jinyan and Hong Yao as Ying Luo and Hong Zhou in Story Of Yanxi Palace Why else were they returning to the same home in the middle of the night right? Catch Jinyan and Hong Yao in Story of Yanxi Palace on mewatch or in the video below:
Photos: Wu Jingyan/Weibo, Hong Yao/Weibo, hk01

