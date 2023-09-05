Yes 933 DJ Chen Ning has banned her Daka Show partner Jeff Goh from her café, here’s why

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

Earlier this week, YES 933 DJ Chen Ning revealed that for the past two-and-a-half years, she's been secretly cooking at a cafe called House Downstairs.

The 31-year-old jock is also the co-owner of the establishment, which opened at the Ulu Pandan Community Club in February 2021.

And within a day, Chen Ning found the first person to be banned from her cafe: her The Daka Show partner, Jeff Goh, 40.

According to Jeff's Instastories, Chen Ning had put up a sign that read: "No Jeff Allowed" at the entrance.

In case you're a Jeff too, don't worry. That sign is specifially directed at her colleague. "Other Jeffs are welcome!" she tells 8days.sg when we reached out to her.

According to Chen Ning, the idea of banning Jeff came from one of their listeners.

During their radio segment in the morning, the Daka trio, which includes Gao Mei Gui, was discussing about F&B when Jeff told Chen Ning to give a "The Daka Show" promo code for their listeners.

Chen Ning, however, disagreed with that idea.

"My mom said this business isn’t just my own. I have other partners so I shouldn’t be going around treating my family and friends," she explains. [Ed: We think Shane Pow will agree.]

A listener then suggested Chen Ning ban Jeff, who was still keen on the idea.

"I thought it was a good joke and so the sign was put up immediately after my morning shift," laughs Chen Ning.

She says Jeff was very amused by her sign.

"He thinks it would become a very Insta-worthy spot… Imagine all Jeffs taking photo with it and not being able to enter the cafe," says Chen Ning.

But the sign wasn't enough to ward off Jeff, who went down to the cafe that afternoon.

"He’s just very happy to see his name. To him, it’s Jeff’s world and we’re just living in it," jokes Chen Ning.

Chen Ning has since decided to remove the sign but no, it has nothing to do with her feeling bad for her colleague.

"I don’t wanna mislead other Jeffs. Let me put up a new one tomorrow with his full name," she says.

Jeff still feeling like a VIP at Chen Ning's cafe.

Jokes aside, Chen Ning says Jeff has been a "very supportive friend and colleague" even before she started the cafe.

"I always look for Jeff if I need any work-related advice so yeah if the business fails, it’s also him lah," she laughs.

Jeff's go-to order at House Downstairs is a cup of flat white and rosti with sausage. None of which are cooked by Chen Ning though.

"I think he probably wants to avoid me at all cost, in case his food tastes a little different..," quips Chen Ning.

So what feedback has Jeff given her?

"Honestly he’s the worst person to ask for feedback. He’s very kind and has low expectations for food. As long as they're served piping hot, it’s all good."

Photos: Jeff Goh/Instagram

