Zhang Zhenhuan's son and daughter are so cute they look just like dolls
You know that feeling when you're scrolling through Instagram and you see a super adorable baby who makes you go "Oh my god sooooo cuteeeee!"?
That's exactly how we feel every time we see pictures of ex-Mediacorp actor Zhang Zhenhuan's three-year-old son Miro, three, and two-year-old daughter Crystal.
Seriously, Zhenhuan, 39, and his wife Sally Pan, 29, have really hit the genetic jackpot with their kids.
Just look at these pictures Zhenhuan posted on his Instagram recently.
Needless to say, his celeb pals and netizens also fawned over how good looking his kids are.
"Your two kids have looks that are off the charts!" praised Quan Yifeng.
"Handsome boy and pretty girl," commented Ben Yeo while actress Huang Biren complimented: "So good looking!"
Another netizen remarked: "The suave boy takes after his father while gorgeous girl looks like her mum."
Indeed. Come, we'll let the pictures do the rest of the talking.Aigo we want to squish baby Miro and Crystal's cheeks *Inserts heart eyes* Too cute to handle.
