Zhou Xun, 48, praised for her 'everlasting beauty' in new drama, 5 years after netizens said she looked 'really old'

Chinese actress Zhou Xun, 48, is no stranger to age shaming comments.



Her starring role in 2018 drama Ruyi’s Royal Love In The Palace saw viewers criticising her for looking “really old”. Those comments affected her so much, Zhou Xun said she seriously contemplated going for plastic surgery.

However, her recent appearance in the new iQIYI drama Imperfect Victim has netizens changing their tune.

Since the drama's premiere, viewers have gone online to gush over Zhou Xun's “everlasting beauty”.

“Zhou Xun is ageing slowly, and she is still as beautiful as a fairy to me,” wrote a netizen on Weibo, while another said her "beauty is everlasting".

Others have also praised her character's impeccable styling and classy appearance, adding that they “can’t help but screenshot” her scenes.

Photos: Weibo, iQIYI

Did they screenshot this scene?