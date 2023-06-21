Zombie mayhem of All of Us are Dead coming to Universal Studios Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights 11

A zombie outbreak is coming to Sentosa!

Universal Studios Singapore announced on Wednesday (June 21) that it is partnering up with Netflix to bring the 2022 Korean thriller All of Us are Dead to life at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights 11.

Based on Joo Dong-Geun’s webtoon Now at Our School, All of Us are Dead follows a bunch of teens battling an army of the undead at their school.

The zombie-infested Hyosan High School will be recreated at the theme park, where guests try to make it out alive by reliving the show's iconic scenes, from the horrifying discovery in the medical bay to the nail-biting classroom fight and the harrowing escape from the library.

“We are thrilled to create this one-of-a-kind horror experience for our guests based on a show beloved by global fans and take them on a journey of both physical and psychological thrill,” Resorts World Sentosa said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time Netflix and Universal Studios Singapore teamed up for the annual scare-fest. They joined forces to recreate haunted houses inspired by Stranger Things for 2018's Halloween Horror Nights 8.

No rest for the undead: Are you ready to enroll at Hyosan High this Halloween?

Survivor course: The harrowing library sequence in All of Us are Dead is among the re-creations in Halloween Horror Nights 11.

The 12-part All of Us are Dead premiered on Netflix in January 2022 and became one of the streamer’s Top 10 non-English shows of all time and its second-most successful Korean-produced show, after 2021’s Squid Game.

It was renewed for a second season in June 2022. At press time, no word on when it’ll be out.