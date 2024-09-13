The Big Read: No music, pets in certain areas — condo residents lament 'strict, absurd rules' amid competing needs

“People need to understand that when you live in a condo, you live in a community. There’s a lot of give and take,” said Mr Oo Gin Lee, 55.

Mr Oo has been a member of the management council at The Hillside at Upper Bukit Timah for nearly a decade and was its chairman for about seven years.

Another management council member from a condominium in the central area, who wanted to be known as James, noted that experiences at different condos can vary greatly due to the diverse composition of management councils. Sometimes, the influence of a single, dominant member on a council can sway decisions.

“The vocal ones, the ones making the most noise, will tend to influence and lead the council,” said James, adding that among council members, “there are some bad ones, some good ones, and some ugly ones. It can be a nightmare.”

In 2018, the BMSMA was amended to cap the number of proxy votes one can hold at annual general meetings.

A person can now only be appointed proxy holder for 2 per cent of the total number of strata lots in the development, or two lots, whichever is higher.

This was done to prevent situations where a handful of residents can push through their agenda by convincing neighbours who do not intend to show up for meetings to hand over their voting rights.

Mr Oo said the cap was a good move that has curbed people's ability to have excessive influence over their neighbours, but Ms Chen YL feels the regulations could go further by limiting residents to holding only one proxy vote.

"Groups of people with the same agenda can still huddle together to cast the same votes," said Ms Chen. "It puts too much power in a single person that you barely know."

Ultimately, Mr Oo, noted, how harmonious or tense a condo environment is largely depends on its culture: “A lot of people, when they buy their condos, don’t realise a lot of your life in a condo is affected by the culture of your management council.”

One way to avoid the nightmare is for prospective home buyers to do their due diligence on the culture of the condominium and enquire how funds are managed there, he said. But if one is buying a unit in a new condominium, it will be a matter of luck.

Even so, things are not cast in stone, as council members can be voted out through an election process held during AGMs.

Residents can nominate candidates, and those who receive the majority of votes from eligible unit owners are elected to serve on the council.

“It’s like politics; if you do a bad job, you will be voted out the next year,” said Mr Oo.

LACK OF RESIDENT PARTICIPATION A PROBLEM

But while residents often have strong feelings about the by-laws of their condos — especially ones they disagree with — not many participate in the voting process that leads to the creation or repeal of these by-laws, Mr Oo noted.

It is hard to meet the minimum requirements of the quorum for the AGMs most of the time, he said, and meetings tend to be well-attended only if there is an issue on the table that affects all residents.

James agreed, saying low turnouts for the meetings at his condo are the norm, and that it is difficult to get more residents to participate.

For their part, many residents who spoke to TODAY said that while they appreciate that the management system is a democratic one, they find it hard to make time for the meetings amid their existing commitments.

But the council members pointed out that without getting involved, residents are missing out an opportunity to shape the environment they live in.

Mr Oo said he decided to get involved in his condo’s management council after noticing some unhappiness among fellow residents and he wanted to do his part to improve their situation.

For example, before he joined the council and got the by-law repealed, residents who wanted to replace their parking decal had to pay a S$500 fee.

But there are those who, when faced with such bugbears, would rather retreat, especially if they are just renting.

One such tenant is a resident at the same east-side condominium as Ms Chen YL, who wanted to be known as Olivia.

She has her beef with another by-law at their estate: While driving, if a resident takes a shortcut by making a right turn against the traffic flow in the car park to exit, their wheel will be clamped the next day, even if the turn is made when there are no other cars around.

The 41-year-old marketing executive had a brush with this particular by-law last year. One Tuesday morning when she was already running late for work and school drop-off, she found a note on her car saying her wheel had been clamped and that she must pay a S$200 wheel clamp release fee.

“(The note) said that our car had been observed to have taken an illegal turn on a Sunday morning, but they clamped my car on a Monday night at 11pm,” she said.