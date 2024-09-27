The Big Read: It's become increasingly difficult to smoke outdoors, but some way yet before Singapore is smoke-free

Meanwhile, smokers themselves are not the biggest fans of these designated smoking points.

When TODAY visited an open-air smoking point next to a coffee shop in Nee Soon South on Tuesday afternoon (Sept 24), smokers could be seen going in and out, but there were also others doing the deed outside the boundaries of the smoking point.

A smoker who only wanted to be known as Madam Quek was sitting on a concrete bench behind the smoking point while lighting up.

“When there are too many people, I don’t want to go in,” said the retired 62-year-old in Mandarin. “The cigarette odour also stays on my clothes. Outdoors, there is wind that can help to dispel the odour”.

Another smoker Ah Kee, 64, also prefers to stand outside next to a green trash bin. He said that this is because the narrow bins in the smoking point often gets clogged up with cigarettes.

The air-conditioned smoking cabins are not much more popular among smokers.

When TODAY visited one such cabin at Clementi Avenue 4, Mr Jasman Mohammed, 44, had just finished using it.

“The ventilation is not good and the smell is too strong when there are multiple smokers," he said. "I went inside only when I was alone and left once my friend went in."

Clementi resident Albert Chan, 45, regularly goes to the smoking booth at Block 312D. The logistics manager said that the lights turn off at around 10.30pm and the cooler inside the booth switches off at 11pm, so when he smokes past this hour, he has to endure a dark and stuffy environment.

HOW SMOKERS HAVE REACTED

The ever-increasing restrictions on smoking, coupled with other moves such as hefty hikes in the tobacco tax over the years, have had mixed results.

They gave some smokers, like Mr Kevin Wang, the motivation to quit.

Others say the difficulty of finding smoking points means they smoke less when they have to leave home, and especially if they have to go to the Orchard Road area or the Central Business District.

Madam Quek said that she smokes an average of six to eight sticks daily, but when she heads out to town, that number drops to four.

But there are also smokers who simply adapted to the changes and found ways to maintain their habit.

Mr Robert Fernando, for example, said that the restrictions did not deter him from cutting down his frequency of 20 sticks per day. The 65-year old just avoids the places where he can no longer enjoy his cigarettes freely.

“I stopped going to Orchard Road unless it’s absolutely necessary because it takes my freedom away”.

Some former smokers, meanwhile, have switched to vaping, ironically because they find it more convenient in some ways — since it is illegal everywhere, they feel they can light up anywhere.

“Vaping offers the nicotine hit with better flavours, no smell, and the flexibility to vape anywhere, even indoors (which is not possible with cigarettes),” said a creative director in his 30s who wished to remain anonymous.

“You can take a hit anytime, anywhere. It is so common in Singapore that no one’s surprised when you see someone doing it. This normalisation makes it easier to vape indoors — at offices, house parties, even in public toilets”.

Vapes have become so popular that the authorities have been stepping up enforcement measures against offenders.

Last December, HSA and Immigration Checkpoints Authority conducted an enforcement operation at Changi Airport that caught 177 people entering Singapore with e-vapourisers. Sixty-one of them were fined.

Since Nov 2023, authorities said that students caught using or possessing e-vaporisers will be required to attend cessation programmes arranged by the Health Promotion Board and schools. Recalcitrant offenders may also be referred by the schools to the Health Sciences Authority for further action, such as composition fines or prosecution.