The Big Read: With no foolproof way to prevent banking and e-payment services outages, what can businesses and consumers do?

SINGAPORE — A long-awaited date with her national serviceman boyfriend for Ms Nazrana Shaheen ended up being cut short, no thanks to a banking services disruption by DBS Bank and Citibank on Oct 14.

The 20-year-old social media executive and her boyfriend both tried to use their DBS Bank debit cards to pay for their meal at Ngee Ann City but were left embarrassed as their payment attempts failed.

“We checked for the nearest ATM (automated teller machine) to withdraw cash, thinking that it was just digital services being down, but we reached the machine only to find out that we couldn't withdraw cash either.”

While Ms Nazrana had just enough to foot the bill using the limited funds in her emergency Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) bank account, her date came to a grinding halt as the couple could not access their funds in their DBS bank accounts.

“The recent service disruption has definitely changed my opinion on the reliability of e-payments, especially DBS because this is not the first time I've encountered such a disruption from the company,” she added.

Also caught off guard was 42-year-old Nadya Salyriana Sallehin, a travel consultant, who did not have cash on-hand to pay for her family’s dinner at Tampines.

Since the family’s initial plan to go on a day trip to Johor Bahru was cancelled due to the Saturday jam, Ms Nadya had only Malaysian ringgit with her, along with her usual contactless mode of payments.

With the payment terminal at the restaurant she was dining at being affected by the disruption, and unable to withdraw cash from an ATM, Ms Nadya jokingly asked its staff: “Do you accept Malaysian ringgit?”

Both Ms Nazrana and Ms Nadya posted TikTok videos on Oct 14 about their experience of the banking outage, which have since garnered over 44,000 and 220,000 views respectively.

Like many of the comments on their videos made by equally affected Singaporeans, the two women found this month’s banking services disruption to be an important lesson in always having alternative modes of payment such as cash.

“I only started going out cashless this year, but when this happened, it was a wake-up call,” said Ms Nadya.

“The inconvenience is not just on us, but … on the vendors as well. For a vendor to trust that you’re going to come back and pay is also another question mark — but sometimes you need a painful lesson to realise that it’s not good to not have cash all the way."

The disruption saw banking services by DBS Bank and Citibank being down from the afternoon of Oct 14 — a Saturday — due to an issue at the data centre used by both banks.

The outage caused issues with the usage of ATMs, Citi credit cards, PayNow and investments made via the Citi Mobile App or Citibank Online, said Citi Singapore.

After over 12 hours of the disruption, which DBS first confirmed in a Facebook post at 4.37pm, DBS Bank announced that services had been fully restored overnight. Citibank’s services were also restored overnight.

The outage follows two DBS online banking and payment services disruptions earlier this year, after which the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) imposed an additional capital requirement on DBS.