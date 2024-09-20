The Big Read in short: The upside of living with parents

SINGAPORE — Software engineer Jeffrey, 26, thought he had adulthood all figured out when he moved into a sleek one-bedroom condominium unit near Somerset in July last year.

He had the freedom to cook for himself and host friends, and he no longer had to commute to Orchard for work from Simei, where he had been living with his parents.

He was paying S$3,200 in monthly rent, but that was within his budget.

But when he was laid off in May this year, Mr Jeffrey, who declined to give his full name, had to return to the family nest.

“In the end, I thought it would be better to save more money for my future house by moving back,” he said.

Mr Jeffrey is part of a growing number of young Singaporeans who have returned to live with their parents in the past couple of years, as soaring rents and economic uncertainty force them to rethink the cost of independence.

The trend of singles moving out to rent — which goes against the conventional Singaporean path of graduating from university, getting a job, tying the knot and buying a Build-to-Order (BTO) flat — picked up during the pandemic four years ago.

That was when many single adults, who suddenly had to work from home, found themselves craving more privacy and space.

TODAY takes a closer look at the reasons behind young adults' strong desire to have their own space in land-scarce Singapore, and how this trend may pan out in the year ahead.

WHY IT MATTERS

The increased demand for rentals during the pandemic period, coupled with a tight supply of condo units, drove rental prices to record highs.

Overall, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed that Singapore’s rental price index had jumped by 55 per cent from end-2020 to end-2023.