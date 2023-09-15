The Big Read in short: What support do young adults with cancer need?

SINGAPORE — The aspiring chef was barely 18 when her world fell apart after being diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the body’s germ-fighting immune system, in 2014.

Devastated, Ms Faridah Ahmad actively sought help from counsellors, psychiatrists, social workers, and support groups to guide her through a particularly difficult time, but found that no one could truly understand what she was going through.

This feeling of loneliness and isolation was a familiar refrain in TODAY’s conversations with other young cancer survivors, who said that the problems and experiences they faced were very different from those who were diagnosed in the later stages of their lives.

Instead of working towards major life milestones in the pink of health, young cancer patients must now deal with a curve ball that often leaves them wondering: “Why me?”

WHY THIS MATTERS

Recent studies analysing cancer data in the United States and other industrialised countries have indicated a rise in cases of cancer among people under 50 years old.

According to one study published in the journal JAMA Network Open which analysed more than 500,000 people in the US, cancers diagnosed in patients under 50 increased by an average of 0.28 per cent each year from 2010 to 2019.

In Singapore, between 1988-1992 and 2018-2021, the age-specific incidence rate of cancer has risen more rapidly among the younger age groups aged below 40 years, compared to the older age groups, said a Ministry of Health spokesman in response to TODAY's queries.

This is in line with global trends that have been reported recently, the spokesman noted, adding however that cancer is still more common in older people.

In 2017-2021, about 67 per cent of cancer diagnoses were among patients aged 60 years and above, while less than 6 per cent were among patients aged below 40 years.

Local oncologists meanwhile have observed a rise in younger adult patients seeking treatment in their clinics — particularly for breast cancer, thyroid cancer and lymphomas.

Many young patients believe that cancer is a disease that usually befalls those who are older, which makes it even harder for them to come to terms with the diagnosis.

While a cancer diagnosis is often perceived as that — a “death sentence” — medical professionals say that many cancers are treatable and curable, especially with effective treatment in the early stages.

Dr Esther Chuwa, a senior consultant at Solis Breast Care & Surgery Centre, said it is important for cancer patients not to neglect their emotional well-being as studies have indicated a correlation between a positive psychological mindset and better overall survival.

“An improved psychological and mental state directly impacts compliance with treatments, healthy living, and positive health seeking behaviour through adherence to follow-up checks with their doctors and an overall improved quality of life.”