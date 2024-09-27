The Big Read in short: Why it's hard for Singapore to kick smoking completely

SINGAPORE — Mr Kevin Wang, 32, used to smoke a pack of cigarettes every day when he was living in Paris. But one year after moving to Singapore, in 2016, the public officer who works at a statutory board kicked the habit.

“The environment in Singapore made it hard to smoke everywhere. Not seeing smokers all the time helped me to stay focused and not relapse."

At the time, smoking had been banned in entertainment outlets, educational institutions and public areas at residential sites.

Ever since then, the rules have been tightened further. Today, smoking is not allowed in all parks and recreational beaches. Smoking is also banned at Orchard Road except at designated smoking areas, which are marked by yellow boxes.

On the flip side, the outdoor smoking ban has not stopped information technology executive Salihan from smoking as much as he always has.

He finds it inconvenient to head to the limited number of smoking points in the Central Business District where he works, but instead of smoking less as a result, he just makes sure to light up more cigarettes during each smoke break, to “compensate” for the reduced number of smoking sessions.

The stories of Mr Wang and Mr Salihan reflect the successes and limitations of Singapore’s efforts to curb smoking.

Singapore's smoking rate has fallen steadily over the years. According to the 2023 National Population Health Survey conducted by the Ministry of Health, 8.8 per cent of Singapore residents smoked daily, down from 13.9 per cent in 2010.

This shows the extent to which the near-total ban on outdoor smoking, alongside other measures such as gradual price hikes, has succeeded in nudging many smokers to kick their habit while dissuading younger Singaporeans from ever picking it up.

But that remaining 8.8 per cent of daily smokers is a testament to the fact that perhaps government policies can only go so far in stamping out smoking altogether: For some, the addiction to nicotine is strong enough to overcome the many barriers placed in their way.

Others have quit cigarettes only to start vaping instead, despite the fact that vapes, or electronic cigarettes, have been outright banned here since 2018.

It raises the question: If there is any progress to be made in the fight against nicotine, how can it be achieved, and is this even a realistic aim?

WHY IT MATTERS

The ever-increasing restrictions on smoking, coupled with other moves such as hefty hikes in the tobacco tax over the years, have had mixed results.

They gave some smokers, like Mr Kevin Wang, the motivation to quit.

Others say the difficulty of finding smoking points means they smoke less when they have to leave home, and especially if they have to go to the Orchard Road area or the Central Business District.

A regular smoker who wanted to be known only as Madam Quek said that she smokes an average of six to eight sticks daily, but when she heads out to town, that number drops to four.

But there are also smokers who have simply adapted to the rule changes and found ways to maintain their habit.

Mr Robert Fernando, for example, said that the restrictions did not deter him from cutting down his frequency of 20 sticks per day. The 65-year old just avoids the places where he can no longer enjoy his cigarettes freely.

“I stopped going to Orchard Road unless it’s absolutely necessary, because it takes my freedom away”.