The Big Read: For young adults with cancer, battling an ‘old person’s disease’ is a lonely journey

INCREASE IN CANCER DIAGNOSIS OF YOUNGER ADULTS GLOBALLY

Recent studies analysing cancer data in the United States and other industrialised countries have indicated a rise in cases of cancer among people under 50 years old.

In one study which analysed more than 500,000 people in the US, cancers diagnosed in patients under 50 increased by an average of 0.28 per cent each year from 2010 to 2019.

The same study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, also showed a significant rise in cancer diagnosed in those aged 30 to 40 years old, and in females.

Dr Daniel Huang, who works at National University Hospital’s division of gastroenterology and hepatology and was also the principal investigator of the study, told TODAY that a possible reason for those findings is a higher prevalence of obesity and alcohol consumption in the US.

Singapore, he said, “does have a rising prevalence of obesity, and it will be important to continue monitoring trends in the age of cancer diagnosis”.

Indeed, the overall incidence of cancer diagnoses in Singapore has also increased over the past decade, based on data from the Singapore Cancer Registry’s Annual Report 2021.

In response to TODAY's queries, a MOH spokesman said that between 1988-1992 and 2018-2021, the age-specific incidence rate of cancer has risen more rapidly among the younger age groups aged below 40 years, compared to the older age groups.

This is in line with global trends that have been reported recently.

The spokesman added that while cancer can occur at any age, it is still more common in older people.

“Over the past three decades, the age-specific incidence of cancer among older individuals was significantly higher than that among younger persons.

“In 2017-2021, about 67 per cent of cancer diagnoses were among patients aged 60 years and above, while less than 6 per cent were among patients aged below 40 years.”

Based on TODAY's calculations, the number of cancer incidences for those under 49 years old from the period of 2008 to 2012 compared to the period of 2017 to 2021 increased from 11,416 to 12,600.

Local oncologists have also observed a rise in younger adult patients seeking treatment in their clinics.

Dr Samuel Ow, a senior consultant from the department of haematology-oncology at the National University Cancer Institute, said that age-specific incidences of certain types of cancers have increased among the young — particularly breast cancer, thyroid cancer and lymphomas.

Age-specific incidence rates refer to the number of new cancer cases measured by the population at risk for that age group.

Dr Angela Pang, a senior medical oncologist at OncoCare Cancer Centre, said she sees many younger adults with cancer in her clinics as she specialises in the treatment of sarcoma, a type of cancer that develops in the bone and soft tissues, which is more common among those in that demographic.

Nevertheless, many young patients believe that cancer is a disease that usually befalls those who are older, which makes it even harder for them to come to terms with the diagnosis.

A LACK OF A PROPER SUPPORT NETWORK

For these young cancer patients, having the support of close friends is crucial, but this is not always possible.

The need to undergo urgent, intensive treatments means that their daily routines are disrupted, with much of their time spent physically recuperating from surgery, radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

Ms Jamie Ng Jin, a 25-year-old fashion designer who was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer last year, said that this affected the type of conversations she could have with her friends.

“Whenever you update them, it's about your treatment that they can’t relate to. At that point, you will feel a bit lonely,” she said, adding that they no longer had as many common topics to speak about together.

Thus, many turn to the Internet to find not just medical information, but also comfort and reassurance in the form of a community that could understand them.

Ms Faridah and Ms Ng both told TODAY that they had gone online to search for video blogs of other people’s cancer experiences so they could prepare themselves mentally for the arduous, impending journey.

However, they could not find much of such content made by Singaporeans.

Similarly, when Ms Jill Alphonso, 44, was first confronted with the possibility of having to undergo a unilateral mastectomy to remove a cancerous tumour in her left breast, she wanted to find out what her body might look like post-operation.

“If I have a mastectomy, that's a body part being removed. How am I going to feel? How is the scar going to look like? What is the healing process?” she said.

As it turned out, Ms Alphonso said that it was difficult to find such pictures of women with their faces and their mastectomy scars — especially women in Asia.