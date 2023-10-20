From financial adviser to counsellor: He's planning a career switch at 30 to pursue his passion to help people

SINGAPORE — With his parents urging him to pursue a general degree, Mr Daryl Lai decided to study business at Murdoch University Singapore. He then went on to become a financial adviser with AIA after graduating in 2016.

But four years later, he felt the desire to find a job he was more passionate about.

He chanced upon a school that was hiring without needing prior experience or qualifications and decided to pursue a career as a special needs educator for children.

It was during his time at Pathlight School that Mr Lai realised that he had a passion for helping people.

“I come from a position of how I want to help, and what are the different ways I could help,” said Mr Lai, who has been a teacher at the autism-focused school for three years.

Mr Lai, who is 30 this year, recently obtained his Masters of Guidance and Counselling, which he did part-time at James Cook University.

He plans to make a mid-career switch to become a full-time counsellor.

It was not just the students at Pathlight School who sparked his desire to learn counselling techniques, but the parents and caregivers for children with special needs whom he believes do not receive adequate care.

“Being a caregiver of someone with special needs is pretty tough, and yet the caregivers are not being focused on in terms of their well-being and mental health,” said Mr Lai.

He has to balance his full-time job with night classes three times a week.

But doing a degree part-time also enables him to apply what he learnt in the classroom in his day-to-day conversations with parents and children.

Mr Lai had initially signed up for a Bachelor in Psychological Sciences, but a staff member from James Cook pointed him to the Masters in Guidance and Counselling.

It is a two-year course for those who take it part time, and for Mr Lai it means he would be able to practise counselling in a shorter time frame.

As he embarks on his career switch, he is aware that he will face stiff competition from fresh graduates and people in the field who are younger.

“At the age of 30 to start off as a counsellor, it can be a bit hard,” said Mr Lai.

He also has to look at his financial commitments, which include supporting his parents who are both retired, when considering job offers.

While aware of his circumstances, Mr Lai remains positive about his ability to keep learning, and finding a place in which he can use his skills to help people.

He plans to leverage his accumulated experiences and background in education when applying for counselling jobs, and is hoping to work in a school setting or with youths for a start.

“It’s late now, but it’s never too late to see where life will guide me, and where my interests will guide me. Learning doesn’t stop,” he said.