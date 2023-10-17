Commentary: Black or white? Wrong or right? Don't rush to take sides on complex issues such as Israel-Hamas conflict

While responses to the Israel-Hamas conflict have been bitterly divided, they showcase a common phenomenon of people viewing complex situations in black-and-white terms. But how did we get here?

ONCE UPON A TIME…

As children, we heard bedtime stories with calming narratives of ‘good’ vs ‘bad’, and clear signposting for which side to celebrate. Fables and folklore were crafted and circulated to reassuringly convey conventional values like filial piety and general good behaviour.

In a religious household or school, these tenets were reinforced with overtones of divine approval.

Quite understandably, we would conflate the stories’ tangential details with the central moral messaging. The evil witch is ugly. Heroes are well-groomed. The thief has poor grammar. The good cowboy wears a white hat.

We were, unconsciously, cultivating biases.

From the simplified tales in TV shows and games, we quickly learnt to think about morality and conflicts in binary ways. Equipped with a narrow set of values, we confidently decided who was right and wrong.

From here, it was a smooth transition to ascribing good qualities to our chosen side. At school, we cheered for our assigned team. A loss would see us arguing that we were denied a win by a partial referee, or that the other team cheated.

These are time-tested, time-honoured ways to train and socialise us from youth to choose and support the ‘right’ side.

Within the confines of such a structure, the takeaway lessons were:

1. Any situation involving conflict can be seen as a definitive distinction of right and wrong.

2. I have been taught to identify with the ‘right’ side; therefore, the other side must be ‘wrong’.

BLACK-AND-WHITE ATTITUDES IN A KALEIDOSCOPE WORLD

In navigating the complex adult world, the mind’s muscle memory effortlessly compels us to fall back on childhood methods by curating nuanced events into ‘good’ and ‘bad’ ledgers. Polarising complicated details seems an efficient way to manage our thoughts and responses.

Curiously, this kind of black-and-white reasoning persists even as we recognise that our own identities are richly multi-faceted — none of us are solely one thing, but rather a sum of societal, cultural and many other elements that confer upon us a unique life story.

Yet we retain childhood’s fervour for identifying two sides in any situation — the uniformly good and the uniformly bad.

In what psychologists call ‘fundamental attribution error’, we reduce the complex reasons for others’ behaviour to crude stereotypes of their character: All criminals are thoroughly villainous; the person with non-conformist political views is hell-bent on destroying society; the new immigrant is out to steal jobs.