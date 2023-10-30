Commentary: Career planning is a lifelong endeavour. To start, you need to understand these 4 things

In today’s dynamic work environment, career planning is necessary for all professions. It empowers you to adapt to a rapidly changing job landscape and find fulfilment in your work.

This journey starts even before you step into the workforce.

IT MATTERS TO EVERYONE

In essence, a career plan is akin to a compass that can steer you towards success.

In my 15 years as a career coach, I have spoken with many fresh graduates. Some felt overwhelmed by the job search process and did not know how to start planning for their career, while others have not yet given thought to such planning.

Graduating from college or university is a significant milestone and the beginning of your professional journey. Career planning can help you transition from the academic world to the practicalities of the job market, ensuring a smoother entry.

I recently met a client in her 20s who, upon graduating with a marketing degree, hastily accepted a job as an advertising executive with a mid-sized advertising agency as her friends had already found full-time jobs and she did not want to lose this opportunity. Over time, the relentless hours and high-pressure environment took a toll on her well-being.

I worked with her to explore alternative career paths that were more aligned with her passion for helping people. She eventually found a role with a non-profit organisation which allowed her to put her digital marketing skills to good use in promoting the organisation’s outreach activities.

Looking back, she realised that a lack of proper career planning had been the barrier to her progress, and was glad that she had decided to take a more active and structured approach to planning for her next move.

As you progress in your professional journey, it is normal for personal values and life goals to change. Current career trajectories may no longer align with your passions, but you might feel too entrenched to make a career switch.

A mid-career shift can be daunting, but it can enable you to finetune your professional goals for better alignment with your passions and values, leading to improved job satisfaction. During this pivotal period, effective career planning provides you with a structured and strategic approach to reinvent yourself and navigate the complexities of changing tracks.

Another client in his mid-30s had worked as a corporate financial analyst for over a decade, but found himself increasingly drawn to the world of sustainable energy and environmental conservation.

Recognising the challenges of transitioning to an entirely different field, he developed a career plan with my support, beginning with researching his chosen industry and attending conferences to gain further insights. He also enrolled in online courses to learn relevant skills.

His proactive approach didn’t end there. He volunteered for local environmental organisations to gain practical experience and sought out mentors who had successfully switched careers. Based on their advice, we worked together to revamp his resume and online profile to showcase his transferable skills and passion for the industry.

Several months later, he landed a role with a renewable energy start-up. Although the transition was challenging, his dedication to meticulous planning, skills development, and networking paid off. Over time, his determination and adaptability led to promotions and increased responsibilities within the company, which in turn led to greater job satisfaction.

WHERE DO I BEGIN?

Effective career planning should start with a journey of self-discovery to understand your Values, Interests, Personality, and Skills (VIPS).

These elements are pivotal as they guide you towards identifying suitable opportunities that resonate with your aspirations.