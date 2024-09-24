Commentary: My digital detox success showed me that banning social media isn’t the answer, but it’s a start

In 2018, I got frustrated with my addiction to Facebook. Inspired by books about removing bad habits like Charles Duhigg’s The Power of Habit and James Clear’s Atomic Habits, I “quit” Facebook, signing out of it on all my devices and deleting the mobile app.

I was surprised at how well my digital detox worked. I didn’t reinstall the Facebook mobile app for the next five years.

But fixing problems related to the overuse of social media is not as simple as my own experience makes it sound.

When the Australian government on Sep 10 announced plans to set a minimum age limit for children to use social media, the backlash from critics was swift.

Such a decision is “reckless”, said Daniel Angus, director of Queensland University of Technology’s Digital Media Research Centre.

In a LinkedIn post, he wrote: “This knee-jerk move … threatens to create serious harm by excluding young people from meaningful, healthy participation in the digital world, potentially driving them to lower quality online spaces, and removing an important means of social connection.”

The ban comes “a generation too late”, said Bloomberg columnist Catherine Thorbecke in a Sep 16 piece. “The reality is teens today are very much growing up online, a trend accelerated by the pandemic,” she added.

Other experts said that it would be difficult to enforce a social media ban, which is why the Australian government is first spending A$6.5 million (S$5.7 million) to investigate age-verification technologies. The government has yet to decide the cut-off age, and is considering a range between 14 to 16.

On the other hand, there appears to be broad support for such a ban. A June 2024 survey of over 1,000 people in Australia by Essential Media showed that 68 per cent were supportive of increasing the age limit on social media platforms from 13 to 16.