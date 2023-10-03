Commentary: From drone swarm to AI — how the SAF is testing future warfare systems, including at Exercise Forging Sabre

When the Ukraine War first broke out in February 2022, videos circulating online showed numerous Russian tanks being targeted from the skies by Ukraine’s military unmanned aerial vehicles.

As the war continued, commercially-available drones from Ukraine, and later Russia, joined the battle, providing ground forces with cost-effective visual intelligence about enemy positions hidden in villages and trenches.

This intelligence is then closely followed by artillery or missile strikes, effectively eliminating the targets.

Such scenarios have been played out numerous times during the war, showcasing a never-before-seen concept of operation consisting of a mix between high-end military equipment and commercially-available systems which could be quickly modified and adapted for military use.

The rapidly evolving nature of commercial technologies is now driving military technology development.

WHAT SINGAPORE IS DOING

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is now stress testing its developments of these tactical unmanned systems and assessing how they fit into the greater warfighting machine.

This was the main thrust of the 9th iteration of Exercise Forging Sabre (XFS) in Idaho, United States, involving 1,100 SAF personnel from Sept 11 to 30.

While the defence community regularly conducts tests in Singapore and other smaller exercises, the proof-of-concept nature of XFS gives military planners and scientists the opportunity to continuously develop these systems alongside conventional warfighting platforms such as fighter jets and helicopters, receive feedback from the upper echelons on their performance, all while doing so in the vast training areas in Idaho.

Started in 2005, the unilateral exercise has evolved from a small scale integrated strike exercise with just 300 personnel into a complex, multi-domain strike wargame, blending conventional strike capabilities such as fighter jets with innovative concepts like drone swarm and Industry 4.0 technologies like machine learning.

Smaller drones made their debut at XFS 2021, but it is the first time they are deployed at such scale and operating concepts.

Sometimes imagined as a wave of small drones, drone swarm also refers to the drones’ ability to autonomously coordinate as a team to achieve a mission objective, such as area surveillance.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) are experimenting with the application of drone swarm for battlefield intelligence.

These drones can survey and map out areas of interest, including identifying targets hidden in buildings, away from the eyes of a Heron 1 unmanned aerial vehicle that is looking from a top-down perspective.

Therefore this added intelligence provides the SAF command post with a comprehensive set of information to execute its strikes.

Similarly, the Army is exploring autonomous robodogs and drone teams, tactically employed for building searches and even vehicle tracking of interests. These unmanned systems keep operators out of harm’s way while maximising swarm technology to rapidly gather intelligence.

These swarming algorithms are tested in the Forging Sabre “sandbox”, where operators evaluate them, engineers make on-the-spot improvements, and the process repeats.

Some of these technologies were mere proof of concepts years ago, but their application in Ukraine has spurred SAF planners to pursue these ideas.