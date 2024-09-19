Hot Take: Mad about marriage? Reactions to S'porean woman's culture shock in Sweden are not about matrimony but sexism

Say you’re dating someone, and it’s going great. You’re both in love, committed, and serious about each other. How long would you expect to wait before someone gets down on one knee with a ring?

What if there’s never any ring at all?

This was the debate ignited in response to a Singaporean woman’s recent TikTok describing her “culture shock” experience of moving to Sweden to discover that many couples are happy to settle down together long-term without ever tying the knot.

In her Sep 9 video, Ms Wynnette Yip, having moved to Sweden on a sambo visa, called it “crazy” that she was able to move to a new country “based on a relationship” without getting married. “Sambo” or “sammanboende” is the Swedish term for co-habitation.

Ms Yip also attributed her shock to her coming from Singapore where romantic relationships are “very linear”: “You date, you propose, you get married, you have kids.”

Within three days, the video had racked up over 180,000 views.

A barrage of responses flooded in with their own take on Ms Yip’s experience, but surprisingly, many of these seemed to skip right over a simple observation of sociocultural differences and instead leapt to an opportunity to perpetuate sexism.

MARRIAGE: YAY OR NAY?

One camp of comments endorsed the “un-Singaporean” practice of putting off or avoiding marriage altogether.

Let's be real, many said — set free from the requirements governing Build-To-Order (BTO) flat applications, there are no actual benefits to marriage. “In many Western legal systems, divorce will drain men's money to the last drop,” said one Facebook user, Trie Haryanto. “No marriage means no divorce. No divorce means no money lost.”

But another group of commenters disagreed. BTO or no, the institution of marriage still has its practical uses in these modern times, this camp argued.

“Marriage protect(s) women legally,” said another Facebook commenter. “(Without) marriage, the man can walk away without having to be committed to the woman and her kids.”