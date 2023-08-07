Commentary: What you need to know about world’s biggest single-day election coming up in Indonesia

Indonesia, the world’s third-largest democracy, will hold the planet’s biggest one-day election next year.

More than 200 million voters in Indonesia and 1.75 million members of the Indonesian diaspora will go to the polls on Feb 14, 2024, to elect the country’s next president and vice president, as well as legislators and councillors at both national and regional levels.

The total number of voters expected accounts for 74 per cent of the total population of Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

The registration for presidential and vice-presidential candidates will be open from Oct 19 to Nov 25, 2023.

But already the names Anies Baswedan, Ganjar Pranowo, Prabowo Subianto have emerged as leading candidates who are expected to run. And many have predicted that Mr Anies, 53, will be the frontrunner in the race.

THE FRONTRUNNERS

Mr Anies is a popular former governor of Jakarta who is endorsed by hardline Islamist groups. This support helped him win the 2017 Jakarta gubernatorial election.

Mr Anies does not represent a single political party, but his candidacy has been endorsed, so far, by Nasdem Party, Indonesia’s fifth-largest political party, Islamist-based Prosperous Justice Party and the opposition Democratic Party.

Together, the coalition holds a total of 25.03 per cent of parliamentary seats, more than the 20 per cent threshold required for a party or coalition of parties to be able to endorse a presidential candidate.

However, some experts have warned the coalition is weak and could easily break up and leave Mr Anies out in the cold.

A study (by Universitas Muhammadiyah Riau academics) has shown his political image remains positive with the majority of the population, thanks to media coverage. He is framed as intelligent, polite, firm and religious.

Another study (by two academics from Universitas Bhayangkara Jakarta Raya and Universitas Bina Sarana Informatika) indicates that Mr Anies has obtained the most public support of potential candidates ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Mr Ganjar Pranowo, the Central Java governor, has secured a presidential ticket from his party, the Indonesia Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the country’s largest political party and the party of sitting President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Analysis of public sentiment towards Mr Ganjar’s potential candidacy in 2024 has shown he too is viewed positively.

Mr Ganjar is seen as the safest, if not strongest, candidate. The PDI-P holds 22.26 per cent of parliamentary seats and is the only party that does not need to form a coalition to nominate president and vice president candidates.

Mr Ganjar is seen as sharing Mr Jokowi’s characteristics: A civilian with a down-to-earth communication style. And he comes from Central Java, just like Mr Jokowi, which may be important to many voters.

It will be the third time in the race for Mr Prabowo Subianto should he contest the presidency, having previously lost to Mr Jokowi twice.

Mr Prabowo also lost in the 2009 vice-presidential race as the running mate of PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Mr Prabowo, a former army general, is the leader of the Gerindra Party, the second-largest in the parliament. Mr Jokowi appointed him as the Minister of Defence in 2019.

Mr Prabowo has long been linked to the kidnapping and disappearance of students and activists who opposed former president Suharto’s authoritarian regime in the late 1990s. At that time, Mr Prabowo was the commander of the Indonesian Army Special Forces.

In a number of national surveys, Mr Prabowo comes out on top, slightly ahead of Mr Anies and Mr Ganjar.